While coach Steve Addazio called it “lower leg” injury,” Brown is being classified with a left knee injury. He was seen grabbing his knee on the field and then returned to the sidelines after going to the Eagles’ medical tent His left leg was heavily wrapped and he was using crutches.

Brown, a redshirt junior, suffered the injury at the end of a 14-yard run, going to the ground without contact in the same fashion he did when he suffered a torn right ACL that ended his 2017 season.

LOUISVILLE — As Boston College sorts through the fallout of its 41-39 loss to Louisville on Saturday, the Eagles will wait to find out the extent of the left leg injury that knocked quarterback Anthony Brown out of the game in the second quarter.

Immediately after the game, Addazio said he hadn’t yet spoken to team doctors and “I’m quite confident they probably won’t even know at this point.”

Brown completed 6 of 7 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown before he was sidelined. In his absence, redshirt sophomore Dennis Grosel stepped under center for the first time in his young career.

“We’re super close and he’s a great guy,” Grosel said of his relationship with Brown. “It stinks to see him go down. But he was the one who didn’t even want to go into the tent, didn’t even want to go into the locker room. He wanted to stay out there and watch us play and watch me do everything I could.

“I’ve been supporting him [my] entire career here and he got the opportunity to support me today. Coming off the sideline, he’s seeing what I’m seeing. The dialogue between us is everything that we would want. What we’re seeing, what we’re getting, what looks good, what looks bad, pretty open communication, which was super positive.”

Grosel threw for 111 yards on 9-of-24 passing with three touchdowns and one interception. He’s the first BC backup to throw for three touchdowns since Paul Peterson against West Virginia in 2003.

“I thought Dennis showed a lot of grit, a lot of poise,” Addazio said. “[He] made plays both in the run game and in the throw game.”

The Eagles have been plagued with injuries at quarterback under Addazio. In 2015, BC lost starter Darius Wade three games into the season and never recovered. They ended up using four different players at quarterback on the way to a 3-9 season that saw them go winless in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Two years later, the Eagles were riding a three-game winning streak when Brown tore his ACL in Week 10 against N.C. State.

With Brown’s status uncertain, Addazio was confident in his team’s options. Behind Grosel on the depth chart is redshirt freshman Matt Valecce .

“Those are two guys that are great, high-character, hard-working guys that’ve got to get ready to play,” Addazio said. “Very very sad for Anthony, but we’ve got to go see what the extent of his injury is, we’ve got to continue to get Dennis and Matt ready to play.”

Third-down woes

When Louisville coach Scott Satterfield looked at BC’s third-down defense last week against Wake Forest, he couldn’t believe the numbers. Wake converted 17 of 24 third-down attempts and Satterfield called it “unheard of.”

Coming into Saturday, Louisville was converting just 37 percent of its third downs, ninth in the ACC. But the Cardinals broke the Eagles backs with a season-high eight third-down conversions. They were 3 for 5 on third and short, 2 for 6 on third and long. All eight conversions came on passes.

“We can’t let [the quarterback] sit back there and pat the ball,” said BC defensive lineman Tanner Karafa. “We’ve got to pressure the quarterback and we’ve got to get off the field on third down. That’s our No. 1 thing. We can’t let them extend drives on third down and long. That was an issue for us last week on third down, getting off the field.”

The Eagles came in the game last in the conference in third-down defense, allowing teams to convert 48.2 of their attempts.

“I think on defense we’ve been a little up and down and we’ve got to make sure we smooth that out,” Addazio said. We’ve got a bunch of guys that haven’t played a lot of football over there and there’s not going to be a silver bullet. There’s not going to be a, ‘Oh, we do this.’ I can see myself from the sideline it’s something in the coverage one time, it’s something in the run, it’s always something a little different, which no one wants to hear, I understand that. It’s a byproduct of a little inexperience, but we’ve got to use the by week to grow that up.”

Time to rest

The Eagles have a much-needed bye week ahead of them before a difficult stretch — home games against N.C. State and Florida State bookending visits to Clemson and Syracuse . “We’ve been through some real wars, mentally and physically, and our guys need a break,” Addazio said . . . The Eagles’ streak of 13 consecutive games with an interception came to an end. It was the first time they didn’t force at least one turnover since the Pinstripe Bowl in 2017 . . . AJ Dillon posted his fourth straight 100-yard game, rushing for 118 yards on 22 carries.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.