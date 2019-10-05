Brown went down untouched at the end of a 14-yard run. The play looked eerily similar to the one that led to his season-ending ACL tear as a redshirt freshman in 2017.

There already were signs that the Eagles’ defense couldn’t hold up against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, and giving up a staggering 664 yards to the Cardinals did nothing to ease those concerns. But the Eagles took a potentially season-altering blow in the second quarter when quarterback Anthony Brown left the game with a right leg injury.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Boston College’s 41-39 loss Saturday to Louisville left the Eagles with large-scale questions about the rest of its season.

With Brown under center, the Eagles believed their offense could sustain high-scoring games. He was 6 for 7 for 193 yards and a touchdown before he went down. Without him, BC turned to redshirt sophomore Dennis Grosel, who completed 9 of 24 passes for 111 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Grosel kept the Eagles alive in the fourth quarter, taking off for a crucial 13-yard run on third and 14, and later completing an 8-yard pass to Kobay White on fourth and 6 to help set up a 45-yard field goal by Aaron Boumerhi that gave the Eagles a 39-38 lead with 3:32 left.

But scoring hasn’t been a problem for the Eagles this season. Their defense, a trouble area all season, could never make a stand when it desperately needed to. After Boumerhi gave the Eagles the lead, BC’s defense gave it right back. Cardinals backup quarterback Evan Conley drove Louisville 52 yards into the red zone, and Blanton Creque knocked down a 41-yard field goal that put Louisville back on top for good, 41-39.

The 428 passing yards and 664 total yards BC allowed were season highs.

Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham, making just the fourth start of his career, threw for 288 yards on 13-of 18 passing with a touchdown. Conley completed 10 of 16 for 140 yards and a score. Javian Hawkins rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Louisville snapped a nine-game losing streak against ACC opponents.

More alarming, the Eagles have lost five of their last six games against ACC teams. After a open date next week, they run the gamut against N.C. State, Clemson, Florida State, and Syracuse — all teams they lost to last season. The Eagles are 6-18 against those teams under Steve Addazio. All of those teams have winning records this year. Clemson is the only one in that group with an ACC win.

The Eagles have only had a winning record at the midway point of the season twice in the Addazio era.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.