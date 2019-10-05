|Team
|This week
|Next week
|1. Alabama (5-0)
|Idle
|at Texas A&M
|2. Clemson (5-0)
|Idle
|vs. Florida St.
|3. Georgia (4-0)
|Played Tennessee
|vs. South Carolina
|4. Ohio State (5-0)
|Played Michigan St.
|Idle
|5. LSU (5-0)
|Beat Utah State, 42-6
|vs. Florida
|6. Oklahoma (5-0)
|Beat Kansas, 45-20
|at Texas
|7. Auburn (5-1)
|Lost to Florida, 24-13
|Idle
|8. Wisconsin (5-0)
|Beat Kent State, 48-0
|vs. Michigan St.
|9. Notre Dame (4-1)
|Beat Bowling Green, 52-0
|vs. USC
|10. Florida (6-0)
|Beat Auburn, 24-13
|at LSU
|11. Texas (4-1)
|Beat West Virginia, 42-31
|vs. Oklahoma
|12. Penn State (5-0)
|Beat Purdue, 35-7
|at Iowa
|13. Oregon (3-1)
|Played California
|vs. Colorado (Friday)
|14. Iowa (4-1)
|Lost to Michigan, 10-3
|vs. Penn State
|15. Washington (4-1)
|Played Stanford
|at Arizona
|16. Boise St. (4-0)
|Played UNLV
|vs. Hawaii
|17. Utah (4-1)
|Idle
|at Oregon St.
|18. UCF (4-2)
|Lost to Cincinnati, 27-24 (Friday)
|Idle
|19. Michigan (4-1)
|Beat Iowa, 10-3
|at Illinois
|20. Arizona St. (4-1)
|Idle
|vs. Washington St.
|21. Oklahoma St. (4-2)
|Lost to Texas Tech, 45-35
|Idle
|22. Wake Forest (5-0)
|Idle
|vs. Louisville
|23. Virginia (4-1)
|Idle
|at Miami (Friday)
|24. SMU (5-0)
|Played Tulsa
|Idle
|25. Michigan St. (4-1)
|Played Ohio State
|at Wisconsin