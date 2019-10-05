fb-pixel
TeamThis weekNext week
1. Alabama (5-0)Idleat Texas A&M
2. Clemson (5-0)Idlevs. Florida St.
3. Georgia (4-0)Played Tennesseevs. South Carolina
4. Ohio State (5-0)Played Michigan St.Idle
5. LSU (5-0)Beat Utah State, 42-6vs. Florida
6. Oklahoma (5-0)Beat Kansas, 45-20at Texas
7. Auburn (5-1)Lost to Florida, 24-13Idle
8. Wisconsin (5-0)Beat Kent State, 48-0vs. Michigan St.
9. Notre Dame (4-1)Beat Bowling Green, 52-0vs. USC
10. Florida (6-0)Beat Auburn, 24-13at LSU
11. Texas (4-1)Beat West Virginia, 42-31vs. Oklahoma
12. Penn State (5-0)Beat Purdue, 35-7at Iowa
13. Oregon (3-1)Played Californiavs. Colorado (Friday)
14. Iowa (4-1)Lost to Michigan, 10-3vs. Penn State
15. Washington (4-1)Played Stanfordat Arizona
16. Boise St. (4-0)Played UNLVvs. Hawaii
17. Utah (4-1)Idleat Oregon St.
18. UCF (4-2)Lost to Cincinnati, 27-24 (Friday)Idle
19. Michigan (4-1)Beat Iowa, 10-3at Illinois
20. Arizona St. (4-1)Idlevs. Washington St.
21. Oklahoma St. (4-2)Lost to Texas Tech, 45-35Idle
22. Wake Forest (5-0)Idlevs. Louisville
23. Virginia (4-1)Idleat Miami (Friday)
24. SMU (5-0)Played TulsaIdle
25. Michigan St. (4-1)Played Ohio Stateat Wisconsin