MIAMI — James Morgan passed for 263 yards and two touchdowns, Anthony Jones rushed for 115 yards and a score, and Florida International routed UMass, 44-0, on Saturday night.

Maurice Alexander returned a punt 90 yards for a TD and totaled 140 yards on two returns for FIU (2-3).

The Panthers led, 34-0, at halftime, scoring touchdowns on two TD passes by Morgan, Alexander’s punt return TD, Jones’s scoring run, and two field goals by Jose Borregales.