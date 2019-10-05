MIAMI — James Morgan passed for 263 yards and two touchdowns, Anthony Jones rushed for 115 yards and a score, and Florida International routed UMass, 44-0, on Saturday night.
Maurice Alexander returned a punt 90 yards for a TD and totaled 140 yards on two returns for FIU (2-3).
The Panthers led, 34-0, at halftime, scoring touchdowns on two TD passes by Morgan, Alexander’s punt return TD, Jones’s scoring run, and two field goals by Jose Borregales.
Through three quarters, UMass (1-5) had 130 total yards with five first downs and trailed, 44-0. The Minutemen lost yards in the fourth quarter and finished at 115 total.
UMass redshirt senior Michael Curtis started at quarterback and finished 5-for-19 passing for 66 yards and two interceptions.
FIU’s Austin Maloney caught two passes for 47 yards and a score, and Tony Gaiter IV had seven receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.