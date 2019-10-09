Hall of Fame basketball coach Jim Calhoun has been accused of sexual discrimination by a former associate athletic director at the University of Saint Joseph, the Division 3 school where Calhoun now works after retiring from UConn in 2012 with three national championships. Jaclyn Piscitelli filed a lawsuit Wednesday in US District Court against the small Catholic school in West Hartford, which began admitting men in 2018. She alleges violations of Title IX, the federal law designed to ensure equal opportunities for women and girls in education, including athletics. Piscitelli’s attorneys said she was fired in June after complaining about the conduct of men in the athletic department, including the 77-year-old Calhoun, whom she alleges helped turn the department into ‘‘a boys club’’ after he was hired to form and coach the school’s men’s basketball team. Diana Sousa , a school spokeswomen, said the university does not comment on pending litigation. A message seeking comment was left for Calhoun, who is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit. The suit seeks Piscitelli’s reinstatement, back pay, and other unspecified monetary damages. Piscitelli alleges, among other things, that Calhoun once called her ‘‘hot’’ and forced her to perform menial tasks, including opening the door to Calhoun’s office for him, even when he had the keys.

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict’s appeal to overturn his suspension for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit was denied. Appeals officer Derrick Brooks ruled he would not reduce the longest suspension ever handed down for an on-field infraction. Brooks is appointed jointly by the NFL and the NFLPA and heard Burfict’s appeal of the ban for the final 12 games of the regular season and the playoffs. The suspension is without pay, costing Burfict more than $1.1 million in salary and per-game active roster bonuses . . . Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey practiced for the first time in three weeks, rejoining teammates two days after seeing a back specialist. Ramsey took part in individual drills before spending the rest of the session working with team trainers on the side. It remains to be seen whether Ramsey plays Sunday against New Orleans.

Advertisement

Basketball

NBA games in China in jeopardy

The NBA called off scheduled media sessions for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers in Shanghai, and it remains unclear if the teams will play in China this week as scheduled. The teams were practicing in Shanghai, where at least two other NBA events in advance of the start of the China games were canceled as part of the ongoing rift that started after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted a tweet last week that showed support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. Workers in multiple spots around Shanghai were tearing down large outdoor promotional advertisements for Thursday’s Lakers-Nets game. The teams are also supposed to play Saturday in Shenzhen. Chinese smartphone maker Vivo joined the list of companies that have suspended ties with the NBA, and that only adds to the uncertainty over whether the China games will be played. Vivo was a presenting sponsor of the Lakers-Nets games. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said it will not broadcast the Lakers-Nets games . . . The WNBA will crown a first-time champion Thursday night when the Connecticut Sun and the host Washington Mystics play the decisive Game 5 of the Finals . . . The US women’s national team’s college tour is set to tip off next month. The team will play exhibition games at Stanford, Oregon State, Texas A&M, and Oregon in early November to prepare for the FIBA world championship tournament later in the month.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Sabathia may be available for Yankees

Advertisement

CC Sabathia could be on the New York Yankees’ roster for the AL Championship Series after missing the previous round with an achy left shoulder. Sabathia impressed manager Aaron Boone while throwing a bullpen session. The 19-year veteran plans to retire after the season . . . In Stuttgart, Germany, Russia won its first men’s team gymnastics world title since the Soviet era. A year after losing to China by less than five-100ths of a point, Russia took advantage of a crucial fall by a Chinese gymnast to turn the tables. Ivan Stretovich and Artur Dalaloyan built a solid lead for Russia with their high bar routines, leaving Nikita Nagornyy to seal the win when he stuck his dismount on his bar performance . . . A colt was fatally injured at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., in a crash that also left his jockey, Adam Breschizza, with an injured left clavicle. The death of Triggerman is the track’s third since the fall meet opened on Friday.