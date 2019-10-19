Dillon racked up 223 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries, and Bailey needed just 16 attempts to pile up 181 yards and two touchdowns.

Without quarterback Anthony Brown, who suffered a season-ending left knee injury at Louisville two weeks ago, the Eagles doubled down on their ground game and running backs AJ Dillon and David Bailey doubled up on 100-yard performances.

After resetting following back-to-back losses and reassessing during its bye week, Boston College bounced back with a 45-24 win Saturday over N.C. State at Alumni Stadium.

N.C. State came in with the Atlantic Coast Conference’s best run defense but gave up a season-high 429 yards to the Eagles — more than they had in their six games combined this season — while BC held the Wolfpack to just 56.

It was the third time in the tenure of coach Steve Addazio that BC rushed for more than 300 yards against N.C. State. In 2013, BC outrushed N.C. State, 420-35. In 2014, the Eagles outrushed the Wolfpack, 347-7.

The last time N.C State gave up 100 yards each to two runners in the same games was 2015 vs. North Carolina: Elijah Hood (220) and T.J. Logan (100). The Wolfpack had only allowed 11 running plays to go for 10 yards or more all season. The Eagles had 10 on Saturday.

Dillon now needs just 75 yards to break Andre Williams’s school record for career rushing yards and two touchdowns to pass Keith Barnette for the most in Eagles history.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.