Two weeks ahead of its season opener against MIT, Harvard earned the top spot in the Ivy League men’s preseason basketball media poll Tuesday.
Harvard, which won last year’s regular-season Ivy League title before falling to Yale in the tournament championship game, garnered 15 of 17 first-place points.
This is the sixth time in coach Tommy Amaker’s 13 seasons that the Crimson have garnered the top preseason spot. Second-place Penn received the other two first-place votes, followed by Yale, Princeton, Brown, Columbia, Cornell, and Dartmouth.
The Crimson return 96.7 percent of the scoring from a squad that finished 19-12 after losing to North Carolina State, 78-77, in the second round of the NIT.
The returnees are headlined by 6-foot senior guard Bryce Aiken, who averaged a team-high 22.2 points and was a unanimous first-team All-Ivy selection.
Noah Kirkwood, a 6-7 wing, is the reigning Ivy Rookie of the Year after putting up 11.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in his first year.
