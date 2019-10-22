fb-pixel

Two weeks ahead of its season opener against MIT, Harvard earned the top spot in the Ivy League men’s preseason basketball media poll Tuesday.

Harvard, which won last year’s regular-season Ivy League title before falling to Yale in the tournament championship game, garnered 15 of 17 first-place points.

This is the sixth time in coach Tommy Amaker’s 13 seasons that the Crimson have garnered the top preseason spot. Second-place Penn received the other two first-place votes, followed by Yale, Princeton, Brown, Columbia, Cornell, and Dartmouth.

The Crimson return 96.7 percent of the scoring from a squad that finished 19-12 after losing to North Carolina State, 78-77, in the second round of the NIT.

The returnees are headlined by 6-foot senior guard Bryce Aiken, who averaged a team-high 22.2 points and was a unanimous first-team All-Ivy selection.

Noah Kirkwood, a 6-7 wing, is the reigning Ivy Rookie of the Year after putting up 11.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in his first year.

