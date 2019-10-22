Two weeks ahead of its season opener against MIT, Harvard earned the top spot in the Ivy League men’s preseason basketball media poll Tuesday.

Harvard, which won last year’s regular-season Ivy League title before falling to Yale in the tournament championship game, garnered 15 of 17 first-place points.

This is the sixth time in coach Tommy Amaker’s 13 seasons that the Crimson have garnered the top preseason spot. Second-place Penn received the other two first-place votes, followed by Yale, Princeton, Brown, Columbia, Cornell, and Dartmouth.