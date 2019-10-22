After an 18-14 record in his first season, Beard went 27-10 (losing in the East Regional final at TD Garden) and then 31-7 (losing in the national championship game).

This was no vacation. Christian went to steamy Lubbock to pick the brain of Texas Tech coach Chris Beard. Beard, a relative unknown just two years ago, is suddenly regarded as one of the best coaches in college basketball.

While the rest of you were up in Maine or out on the Cape in early August, Boston College basketball coach Jim Christian was in the tropical paradise of Lubbock, Texas.

“There were some things that they do I was really intrigued with,” said Christian. “I wanted to talk to him about it and he was nice enough to come and just let me watch for a couple of days and you can’t help but see it.’’

Christian was interested in strategy, and BC fans might notice some of what he acquired in Lubbock, especially on defense. But he was equally impressed by the mind-set of the program. The Red Raiders have rarely been highly regarded, yet they’ve had much success the last two seasons.

“Texas Tech was picked seventh in their league last year, but they won the league,” said Christian. “Played in the national championship game.

“I spent three days with them, and after being down there, I know why. There’s a lot of mentality. It’s a lot of the way you do things. You ask the guys on our team, the way we do things. The connectiveness of our teams? It’s changed. The energy of our team? It’s changed. Now, we’ve got to keep it there.’’

Some other BC thoughts:

■ The nonconference schedule is interesting this season, definitely an upgrade over the lower-level teams that have come into Conte Forum the last few seasons.

There are home games against Belmont, DePaul, Saint Louis, and Northwestern.

“It’s demanding,’’ said Christian. “I think we play better against those teams than the other teams. We don’t get good crowds at those games. We’re excited to play, but there’s no environment.

“If you go to Louisville, you can get intimidated by the environment. You get intimidated by the environment at Virginia. You come in here, the environment is not going to intimidate you, so we play better against those teams.

“This is not a knock on anybody, but we played better against Minnesota than Sacred Heart. We played better at DePaul than against whoever. Guys want to play good teams.”

There are also challenging road games at South Florida and Richmond.

“South Florida and Richmond are tough road games,’’ said Christian. “Most people don’t know that; basketball people know that, those are tough games. Richmond has its best team in five years. They’ve got everybody back. South Florida won 25 games and has everyone back.’’

■ The freshmen will play. The Eagles have an underrated but interesting class with 6-7 forward C.J. Felder, guard Jay Heath, guard Makai Ashton-Langford, and 6-5 shooter Julian Rishwain.

“They’re all going to play,’’ said Christian. “Two of them might start. If we played today, at least one would start. Two of them would be right there, top six. The other guys will eventually find their way. If we played today, Jay and C.J. would be in the top six.”

Christian seems especially enamored with Heath, a 6-3 guard from Washington, D.C.

“Jay is a guy BC fans will fall in love with,’’ said Christian. “He gets genuinely excited when anybody else makes a good play. His personality is infectious. He has a love of the game.’’

■ Derryck Thornton is a critical component. A graduate transfer from Southern Cal who began his career at Duke, he will be the starting point guard. He moves smoothly, with the footwork of a dancer, and he’s comfortable in the leadership role. Plus, his attitude fits what Christian wants in a grad transfer.

“It’s all about what they want,’’ said the coach. “If they’re coming here to help us win, then they’re really going to be good. If they’re coming here personally driven, then it doesn’t work out. That’s everywhere in the country, not just BC.

“I think Derryck understands if our team has success and he’s an integral part of it, it’s going to help short-term for us but long-term for him as well.

“He’s unbelievably fast, he can guard, he’s more of a pure point guard. He can run your team. He’s a worker, though. Ky [Bowman, last year’s leading scorer] was a worker, too.

“They’re in the gym. It’s about guys who want to develop and get better. He wanted to get better; that’s why he came here.’’

■ Nik Popovic is a beast. The senior center is 6-11, 253 pounds (“You can’t get much bigger than that,’’ said Christian) but he moved well at practice last week, hitting a variety of shots, and he’s tough in the low post, where his tree-trunk legs make him hard to move. He could be poised for a big season.

“If you picked the five most improved players in the ACC last year, he’d probably be on the list,’’ said Christian. “Now it’s about consistency. Can he be the same guy on more than two nights in a row? That’s what the good players in the league do. They’re really good every night.’’

■ A thought for the future. There’s another interesting freshman, Andrew Kenny from Seattle, on the roster. Kenney is a 6-6 shooter who isn’t on scholarship and didn’t have other Division 1 offers. During a practice last week, he was heavily involved and didn’t seem to miss an outside shot.

“He’s a good player,’’ said Christian. “I think he’s athletic, I think he’s strong. I think he’s a Division 1 player, there’s no doubt about it. His dad played at UCLA. He’s getting better and better. He may go in there for a minute or two.’’

Joe Sullivan can be reached at jtsullivan@globe.com.