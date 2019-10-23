The memory of being recruited to Clemson as a four-star defensive end in 2014 felt distant. The car crash in 2017 that altered his trajectory as a coveted four-star recruit at Clemson and left him with a life-changing neck injury felt like a blur. The time he spent wondering if he would ever return to football felt left him with more questions than answers.

There was a point when life was coming at Richard Yeargin too quickly for him to think about everything that had happened to him.

“A lot of times, life kind of happens and you don’t take inventory of the moments that are occurring,” Yeargin said. “And, to me, I felt like I had a lot of pivotal moments that were shaping me and my journey in life.”

To sort through it all, he needed an outlet. He couldn’t turn to football. His mind drifted back to his childhood in South Florida HIs grandmother Margaret was an early childhood teacher, and whenever he came home from school, she would have him write about his day

“I would come home, I would format my paper the same way,” he said. “She kind of got me into the daily habit. She would read to me and I would write. I just kind of always kept that with me.”

As a man trying to find clarity he opened up a journal and started filling the pages.

“I just had no other way or platform to express myself other than to put pen to pad,” Yeargin said. “A lot of that was therapeutic to me. The time I had to myself, away from football, you kind of just want to fill that void. For me, going to class and learning the stuff every day was great, but I still had some emotions that were tied to the game that I needed to let out in some capacity.

“Different changes are going on in your life, responsibilities coming at you and you’re trying to figure things out. For me to organize my thoughts and attack my goals that I had for myself daily, I felt the need to write it out and to give myself a visual every day to hold myself accountable to some sort of a standard.”

The more Yeargin wrote, the more he saw that determination to set a course that led him through successful neck surgery and rehabilitation, set him up as a student coach on Clemson’s sideline, allowed him to get his bachelor’s degree in sports communication and a master’s in athletic leadership, and prepared him to get engaged and become a father. That path ultimately led him to a return to football this year at Boston College and it will come full circle Saturday when he returns to Death Valley for the first time in three years as the Eagles face the defending-champion Tigers.

This wasn’t a reality Yeargin saw for himself a year ago when he made the decision to step away from the game. But when doctors determined earlier this year that Yeargin was healthy enough to return if he chose, he got a new lease on his football life.

It started by being present for every moment of every day in his recovery.

“I’m a big-picture guy, but you also have to be fanatical about small details of life in order to reach the end-all goal,” he said. “Writing down what I’ve accomplished for the day or what I set out to accomplish tomorrow that might help me next year or two years from now.”

He set targets for himself.

How do I get back on track if I do want to play football again?

How do I get on track if want to coach?

How do I get on track if I want to be a great dad?

“I had to map all that stuff out in the daily grind and stay super focused on one thing at a time,” he said.

The mindset freed him from perfectionism.

“A lot of people don’t want to address how they feel,” Yeargin said. “They think it’s a sign of weakness. Or they don’t even know how they feel. A lot of times when you’re dealing with mental health issues or whatever, it could be resolved by either talking it out with somebody or writing how you feel.

“Oftentimes we want to fast forward through everything. We don’t want to go through the slowed-down version of life and for me, I was living in the slowed-down version kind of figuring it out day by day. Nothing was guaranteed. Nothing was written in black and white. I kind of just had to figure it out and in order to figure it out, I had to take inventory.”

What Yeargin has brought to the Eagles this season goes beyond the 227 snaps he’s taken or the eight tackles he’s made.

“We just saw that he was about his business,” said defensive end Marcus Valdez. “When we first met, his demeanor, he just cared about getting everyone better. It could’ve been easy for him to come in [differently], coming from a program like Clemson, but he was just about getting everyone better.

“He’s been through a lot, so I think he definitely sees life through a different perspective. He’s still young. We always joke and say, ‘You’re like 30.’ He’s had football taken away from him, so he appreciates it that much more. He tries to share that message with us.”

When Eagles coach Steve Addazio saw Yeargin’s name populate in the NCAA transfer portal, his eyes lit up. He reached out to Clemson coach Dab Swinney, who had nothing but good things to say. Addazio acknowledged he had reservations about Yeargin’s health, but trusted the advice he’d received from team doctors. All Yeargin’s done since he arrived is fit in seamlessly.

“He went through some really tough stuff for a couple of years,” said Addazio. “And little by little, he’s chipped away at that. You see each week he gets a little better. Each week he gets a little more confident. Sometimes it’s hard to put yourself in that situation, what that must really be like, very, very difficult. But I think he’s got himself there now.”

Yeargin’s life is moving at football speed again. The return trip to Death Valley came in a hurry. But when he steps foot in Memorial Stadium, he’ll savor it.

“I’ve been on fast-forward lately. I haven’t been in slow motion,” he said. “So I haven’t had the time to sit back and reflect as I normally would have. That’s important for me to go back and reflect on the journey.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.