“I think the important thing for us is our mind-set,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel . “The focus for our players is that last year wasn’t good enough. We had a good year, but we saw in the national championship game that we’ve got a long way to go.”

One year after reaching the national championship game, the Minutemen are back near the top of the polls early on (No. 5 in USA Today/USA Hockey, No. 3 in USCHO) after a 3-1 start, with the one blemish coming on the road at No. 11 Northeastern.

In the not-too-distant past, Friday night’s game between UMass and American International College might not have shown up on the radar for most college hockey fans. But with the success of both Western Massachusetts programs last season, this year’s nonconference matchup is a different story.

Gone are defensemen Cale Makar and Mario Ferraro, but Carvel believes the Minutemen will be deeper this season, pointing to the fact that five of the top six forwards are juniors who logged big minutes last year.

“We’re going to have more depth and scoring up front,” said Carvel. “We should get scoring from four lines instead of two lines.”

Defensively, three freshmen were in the lineup against Northeastern last week, with Zac Jones leading the team with two goals and five assists this season. UMass will be bolstered by the return of sophomore Marc Del Gaizo, who has yet t0 play this season because of injury, but hopes to be back soon.

AIC swept the Atlantic Hockey Conference’s regular season and tournament championships last year, then knocked off national No. 1 seed St. Cloud State in the NCAA tournament before losing to Denver. It’s been quite a turnaround for the Yellow Jackets.

“It’s a little easier to recruit from first place than it was four years ago from last,” said AIC coach Eric Lang before the season. “It actually changed the scope in which we recruit right now.”

That impact was felt in the school’s hometown of Springfield.

“The biggest bump our program has received has just been the community here,” said Lang. “There was still a point last season, two seasons ago, you’d walk around with an AIC hockey jacket into Starbucks, and believe it or not, nobody would know what we are or who we were. That’s changed a little bit. That’s a big deal for us.”

The Yellow Jackets (1-2) were just 5-8 outside of conference play last year, an area where Lang would like to see improvement. After dropping a pair of one-goal games to No. 9 Quinnipiac of the ECAC in a home-and-home series to open the season, AIC gets another shot Friday.

Puck drop at the Mullins Center is 7 p.m.

Weekend lineup

Northeastern (3-0-1) hits the road this weekend for a pair of nonconference games at St. Cloud State. No. 7 Providence will make its way to Chestnut Hill for a game against No. 10 Boston College Friday before returning home to face UMass Lowell. The Friars swept a pair of road games last weekend, defeating St. Lawrence and Clarkson, while the Eagles will return home after dropping a pair of close games at No. 1 Denver.

Boston University will look to get back on track after a tough weekend at home against Northern Michigan. The Terriers (1-1-1) jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first game, but ended up squandering it and settling for a tie, then losing the next night, 4-3. They will be at UMass Lowell Friday before returning to Agganis Arena Saturday to host UNH.

Good starts

Over on the women’s side, Northeastern (5-0) and BC (6-0) remain undefeated and are ranked in the top 10, with the Huskies at No. 3 and the Eagles No. 6. Lindsay Agnew and Alina Mueller shared the conference’s Player of the Week award. Agnew had three goals and two assists in BC’s 8-0 win over Merrimack, while Mueller tallied a pair of goals and four assists as NU defeated Maine and UNH. It was the second week in a row that Mueller took home the award.

BC will play a pair of conference games at home this weekend, hosting Holy Cross and Maine. Northeastern heads to Providence for a game with the Friars Friday night.

BU (3-1-1) made its way into the rankings at No. 10, with goalie Corinne Schroeder being named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week after stopping 65 of 66 shots to lead the Terriers to wins over UConn and Maine.

The Terriers travel to Penn State for a pair of games with the Nitanny Lions this weekend.

