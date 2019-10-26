Dillon matched the school record with 34 touchdowns. Somewhere in the sea of Orange, he was able to spot his mother Jessyca Campbell and share the accomplishment from a distance.

When Dillon found the end zone from 4 yards out in the second quarter, he moved to the top of the Eagles list for all-time rushing touchdowns, his name side by side with Keith Barnette.

CLEMSON, S.C. — In a surreal way, the sight of AJ Dillon celebrating in the end zone at Memorial Stadium after etching his name in the Boston College record book juxtaposed against the reality of a lopsided score that would only get worse felt like a microcosm of BC’s season.

But as soon as he stepped back on the sideline, reality set in.

The Eagles were down, 17-7, and his moment was an intermission in an avalanche.

Dillon’s excellence did nothing to make the talent gap between BC and Clemson any smaller.

No. 4 Clemson trucked the Eagles, 59-7, making their 23rd straight win as quick and tidy as possible.

Dillon made more history in the third quarter with a 10-yard run that pushed him past Andre Williams as BC’s all-time leading rusher.

But Dillon’s milestone came in his quietest game of the season. The Tigers held him to 76 yards on 19 carries, bottling up BC’s primary weapon. In his second start of the season and his first look at primetime football, quarterback Dennis Grosel couldn’t take any of the pressure off Dillon. He completed just 3 of 14 passes for 53 yards.

BC (4-4, 2-3 ACC) mustered just 177 yards of total offense.

The Tigers (8-0, 7-0) didn’t need to use falling three spots in the AP poll despite starting the season with seven wins as motivation. The Eagles came in as 36-point underdogs and that ended up being generous.

BC’s streak of losses to Top 5 opponents stretched to 13. They’ve lost 14 of their last 15 matchups with ranked opponents.

Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 16 of 19 passes, including seven straight to start the game. He threw three touchdowns, performing surgery on the Eagles’ young secondary before taking a seat for the night in the third quarter.

The last thing a porous BC run defense wanted to see was the nation’s second-leading rusher Travis Etienne. He ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns, outshining Dillon in a matchup of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s premier rushers.

After being held to a field goal on their first series, Clemson found the end zone on the next five possessions.

The Eagles found themselves in a 38-7 hole at halftime. It was just the second time since 2007 that they gave up 38 points in the first half. (The other was in 2016 against Louisville).

The blowout provided nothing new for either team to glean about themselves. The Tigers are still light years ahead of the ACC. The Eagles have an uphill battle if they’re going to reach their sixth bowl games in seven years.

They’ll face a team in their stratosphere next week at Syracuse.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.