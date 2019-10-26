Mensah scored twice more in the second half, and finished with 164 yards on 19 carries.

The Minutemen (1-7) have allowed their opponents to score an average of 50.6 points per game this season. The Huskies (2-6) scored 35 in the first half alone, with Kevin Mensah running it in three times.

AMHERST — UMass was run over once again, this time by UConn, which rushed for 329 yards en route to a 56-35 victory at McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Running back Bilal Ally (25 carries, 159 yards) scored twice for UMass.

The Minutemen pulled even at 14 seven seconds into the second quarter on Andrew Brito’s 40-yard scoring strike to Jermaine Johnson Jr., but UConn scored three touchdowns over a 7:26 span — Art Thompkins’s 25-yard run, Mensah’s 5-yard run and Jack Zergiotis’s 57-yard scoring strike to freshman Cameron Ross — to go up 35-14 with 5:41 left. Brito hit Samuel Emilus for a 14-yard score with 64 seconds remaining to pull within 35-21 at halftime.

UMass running back Bilal Ally (center) scored here in the first half, and again in the second half. Jessica Hill/Associated press/FR125654 AP via AP

Ally’s second TD from a yard out got the Minutemen within 35-28 early in the third quarter, but Quayvon Skanes hit Jay Rose for a 15-yard TD on a trick play to push the UConn lead to 42-28 heading into the final quarter.

Mensah put the game out of reach with TD runs of 14 and 3 yards. The last UConn player to rush for five TDs in a game was Wilbur Gilliard against James Madison in 1993.

Gilberto Torres capped the scoring with a 19-yard TD run with 52 seconds left in the game.

Thompkins finished with 135 yards rushing on 13 carries, while Zergiotis completed 18 of 27 passes for 198 yards with one interception. Ross had nine catches for a career-high 120 yards.

It was the first time since Sept. 11, 2010, that UConn had a pair of running backs post 100 yards rushing, when Jordan Todman (151) and Robbie Frey (105) did it against Texas Southern.

Brito completed 20 of 40 passes for 239 yards with an interception.

The 56 points for the Huskies were the most for UConn against an FBS opponent since scoring 56 on Syracuse in 2009.

UMass will play host to Liberty (5-3) next Saturday. The Flames will be coming off a 44-34 loss at Rutgers.

The Huskies will play in prime time Friday night against Navy, which improved to 6-1 with a 41-38 win against Tulane.