Their biggest strength still lies in A.J. Dillon, who set the school career rushing record and matched the mark for all-time rushing touchdowns in a losing effort.

The biggest takeaway in the 59-7 spanking was leaving Memorial Stadium injury-free. Beyond that, there was nothing new for the Eagles to learn about their program.

Boston College’s loss to Clemson Saturday night practically came with the schedule. The Eagles were on to Syracuse before they left South Carolina.

But it was hard to find much satisfaction in the milestones while the Eagles were in the middle of their ugliest loss in years.

“I feel like everything happens for a reason, and this was a great lesson and a humbling experience for us,” Dillon said. “We’ve got to go back, get back in the film, and get better and figure out what we need to do to beat Syracuse.”

Giving up the second-most points in school history to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s powerhouse team was more of a formality than a referendum on a BC defense that came into the game with clear deficiencies.

“This Clemson team is an elite team,” said BC coach Steve Addazio. “You’re talking about a first-round draft pick quarterback, you’re talking about a first-round draft pick tailback, you’re talking about first-round draft pick wide receivers, I think an outstanding offensive line. I don’t think I missed anybody, right?

“I’ve got enough things that I’m worried about moving forward for next week, but this team right here, that’s one of the top teams in America — absolutely, unquestionably.”

With a road-heavy schedule in front of them, the Eagles are fighting to keep alive their hopes of reaching a sixth bowl game in seven years with four games left in the season.

They know how the snowball effect works. Last year, they got steamrolled by the Tigers at Alumni Stadium and didn’t win a game the rest of the season. The letdown pulled the plug on the possibility of winning eight games for the first time since 2009.

Momentum has been impossible for the Eagles to build this season. The rest of the schedule doesn’t give them much opportunity, either. At 4-4, they need two wins to become bowl-eligible, and the pathway is narrow.

Here’s a look at what’s left on their slate:

■ Nov. 2 at Syracuse

At this point in the season, “must-win game” is in play. This is one of them. The Orange (3-5) have their own issues. They came into the season hoping to build on last year’s 10-win campaign. Instead, they’re winless in the ACC, and they’ve lost three straight.

Still, they’re favored by 3 points.

Syracuse QB Tommy DeVito will lead the Orange against BC. Nick Lisi/FR171024 AP via AP

That’s with the third-worst scoring offense in the conference; and they’re ninth in scoring defense. They’re dealing with injuries as well. Safety Andre Cisco, right guard Dakota Davis, and defensive lineman Tyrell Richards all left Saturday’s loss to Florida State battered.

The last time the Eagles went to the Carrier Dome, in 2017, they ran away with a 42-14 win. Lose this time, and they may put themselves too far behind the 8-ball.

■ Nov. 9 vs. Florida State

The Eagles let a golden opportunity slip away last season when the Seminoles stole a win at Tallahassee in a down year for them.

Florida State (4-4) has been vulnerable this season, but running back Cam Akers makes them dangerous, especially against a BC run defense that’s been exploited by opponents all season.

Florida State's Cam Akers is dangerous with the football in his hands. Steve Cannon/FR127919 AP via AP

The Seminoles have been going back and forth at quarterback, splitting snaps and starts between James Blackman and Alex Hornibrook.

Winning three of the last four games might be the best the Eagles can hope for, considering that they haven’t even won back-to-back games since the start of the year. If they’re going to do it, they have to get by FSU.

■ Nov. 23 at Notre Dame

Normally, getting a bye week to prepare for a matchup with a top 25 team doesn’t hurt. But Addazio’s history with an extra week for prep is spotty. The Eagles are 3-6 in such situations during his run.

Earlier this season, they used a week off to bounce back from a brutal loss to Louisville and beat North Carolina State.

Against the Irish, BC will likely be forced to focus on Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet, who has 23 catches this season. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Notre Dame is a different animal. The Fighting Irish (5-2) have won six straight against the Eagles going back to 2008. The last time the Eagles won in South Bend was 2007.

Of the games the Eagles can win to salvage the season, this probably isn’t one of them.

■ Nov. 30 at Pitt

The Eagles end the season with a winnable game, but they’ll have to do it on the road against a team that right now is very much in the hunt in the Coastal Division.

The Panthers (5-3) have been able to overcome their struggles on offense with the best run defense in the conference. They rattled off four straight wins before falling to Miami last week.

Pittsburgh defensive lineman Patrick Jones II (91) has emerged as a real defensive force for the Panthers, and will be a handful for Boston College. Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

This could very well be Dillon’s last game in an Eagles uniform, and extending the season will fall largely on his shoulders.

The Eagles’ fortunes the rest of the way may depend on how quickly they can put the Clemson loss behind them.

“We’re going to have to go to work,” said linebacker Max Richardson. “Right now we have a bad taste in our mouth, and I think the only way we can get that out is to go to work and get back on the winning side. So that’s what we’re going to do.”

