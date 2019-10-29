The negative: Boston University sophomore forward Walter Whyte missed all of last season with a sprained ankle.

The positive: “For most of the time, I could only shoot, kind of get shots up, and that’s helped my shot,’’ said Whyte. “I feel that my shot’s a lot better. I’m hitting them at a much higher clip.’’

Whyte was voted onto the Patriot League all-rookie team as a freshman, averaging 9.3 points with a game that was mostly close to the basket. Adding a perimeter aspect to his game makes him a dangerous player.

Advertisement

His return from the injury, plus a bunch of other returning players, has coach Joe Jones feeling good.

“I love this team,’’ said Jones. “It’s the best group of guys I’ve had in terms of character, and work ethic, leadership, togetherness. I have a great feeling right now.’’

There’s talent, too, most notably 6-foot-8-inch senior forward Max Mahoney, who was named to the preseason Patriot League first team. Six other players who contributed last season also return.

Jones likes what he sees from his experienced players.

“This is the first time since I’ve been doing this that I thought they’ve all gotten better,’’ he said. “There hasn’t been just one guy; everybody’s gotten better.

“We’re a lot different than we were last year. We’re more connected. We also have more guys who can shoot the ball. We’re more athletic now with Walter Whyte coming back.’’

Despite that, BU was picked for fifth place in the Patriot preseason poll.

“We finished eighth last year,’’ said Jones. “I don’t give a lot credence to the preseason stuff, I really don’t. I hope we’re better then fifth.’’

The CAA X-factor

After 12 years at Northeastern, Bill Coen knows how the CAA works.

Advertisement

“In my experience, there’s always been some X factor,’’ he said. “Some unknown guy, some transfer who comes in like Vasa [Pusica of NU]. People misevaluate. There’s a player on somebody’s roster in the CAA that nobody knows about, some guy that comes out of the woodwork who’s going to make a difference in the conference race.

“I hope he’s wearing red and black.’’

Pusica and others key players are gone from last season’s NCAA team, but Northeastern has two solid scorers returning in Jordan Roland and Bolden Brace. To have a successful season, the Huskies are going to need an X factor. There are some possibilities:

■ Greg Eboigbodin, a 6-9 transfer from Illinois, where he played in 30 games as a freshman. “He’s got a high major athleticism and a high major body,’’ said Coen. “Of course, at our level, sometimes the small ball eliminates the big guy.’’

■ Maxime Boursiquot, a bulky 6-5 junior forward who missed last season because of injury. “He’s an undersized 4 [power forward], 7-foot wingspan, athletic, inside-outside guy, a mismatch guy,’’ said Coen.

■ Shaquille Walters, a 6-6 swingman who should have played last season after transferring from Santa Clara but was limited to 10 games because of injury.

■ Guilien Smith, a graduate transfer point guard from Dartmouth. “Because of his character, he’s going to find a way to help us somewhere along the way,’’ said Coen.

■ Freshman point guard Tyson Walker, who played in the New York City Catholic League before a postgraduate year at New Hampton School in New Hampshire. “He’s one of those classic New York City guards,’’ said Coen. “He’s got a ton of ability and some confidence to go with it.’’

Advertisement

Coen said he’s looking at the nonconference part of the schedule as the educational portion. By the time CAA play starts, he hopes he has found his X factor.

Rule changes

As usual, there are a few rule changes for a new season, and by far the most important — and the one I hope truly gets enforced — concerns flopping.

College basketball will be well-served if it can eliminate the obvious flopping that somehow results in unwarranted offensive fouls. It has reached epidemic proportions. This season, if an official deems a player has flopped, he’ll be issued a warning. A second flop will mean a technical foul (plus a personal). The official’s signal will be two arms thrust out downward with palms up. Let’s hope it works.

Some other changes:

■ Coaches can call timeouts from the bench only in the last two minutes of either half. They used to be able to do this all the time, but for the other 36 minutes, players have to call timeouts. And why does the player dribbling always think he has to call the timeout, fumbling around as he comes upcourt? Can’t another player do it?

■ Officials will be watching closely on step-back 3-pointers; that pivot foot can’t be picked up and put down again before shooting or passing. If the NBA did this, James Harden would be called for traveling 10 times a game.

Advertisement

■ Seemingly meaningless plays at the end of the game, when it’s debatable whether a basket has been scored, will be reviewed. The officials could just run off the court if the basket had no effect on the outcome, but this is related to legalized sports betting. Every basket could mean something.

■ Players will no longer be allowed to wear ninja headbands. Here, coaches are trying to ruin the fun. Darn.

Joe Sullivan can be reached at jtsullivan@globe.com.