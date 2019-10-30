While the NCAA doesn’t expect the process to come to fruition until 2021, the immediate reaction at Chestnut Hill was equal parts optimism and skepticism.

The hot-button issue came to a head recently as several states proposed or enacted legislation that gave college athletes the right to do so.

With a unanimous vote Tuesday , the NCAA Board of Governors took the first step toward changing its rules to allow college athletes to profit from their images and likenesses.

Boston College star running back A.J. Dillon considered the vote a sign of progress.

“I think it’s a great step forward,” said Dillon, who became the Eagles’ all-time rushing leader this season. “Obviously they haven’t come out with actual rules and legislation about it, but I think it’s definitely a change that’s good and I feel like, in the future, it’ll be worthwhile.”

Advertisement

Several high-profile professional athletes took a stand for paying players, most notably LeBron James, who championed California’s Fair Pay to Play Act, which allowed college athletes in the state to receive compensation through endorsements, sponsorships, and other opportunities. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill on James’s HBO show “The Shop.”

“I think it’s definitely a big impact,” Dillon said. “There’s people on both sides. Some people think players should and shouldn’t get paid. So that’s kind of hard to navigate.

“But as far as the side of wanting players to get paid, I feel like there’s definitely progress when you have big-name people talking about it and talking in a positive manner.”

Dillon recalled the story of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, whose family attempted to start an online apparel shop branded as “BUGA Nation” before Fournette arrived at LSU in 2014. When the NCAA found out, the family was forced to shut it down.

Advertisement

“I think a lot of people are excited just across the board of student-athletes,” Dillon said. “I know a lot of guys, high-profile guys from a bunch different schools, and they could definitely [benefit].

“Leonard Fournette back when he was at LSU, even when he was in high school, his parents had a little [clothing] thing, BUGA Nation. And when he got to college, he couldn’t do it anymore. But that was his own thing.

“So even those little things, being able to carry that on and just build your brand starting early and making some money on it.”

This could very well be Dillon’s last season at The Heights, so he won’t reap any benefits from the NCAA’s decision. But redshirt sophomore Brandon Sebastian has time to see it all play out.

“I have the ability to stay here until 2021, so I could possibly be making a little bit of something,” Sebastian said. “But I don’t know. I feel like it’s kind of cool and it allows athletes to make a little something off the name.”

For Sebastian, the narrative of players cashing in on outsized endorsement deals is oversimplified. He considered the benefit of the change being as simple as having extra money for food and groceries.

“Personally, I don’t have anything in my pockets,” Sebastian said. “So it’d be nice to get a little something, just for at least going out to get something to eat or something.

“I’m not even really asking for much, like $1,000, just because I want to go out. I just want, like, $50 to get some food or something.”

Advertisement

One thing Sebastian is looking forward to that isn’t quite as murky is the door opening for the return of college sports video games, which were discontinued after a class-action lawsuit brought by former UCLA star Ed O’Bannon in 2013.

“Maybe they could bring back ‘NCAA,’ the game, and then maybe I could use myself in the game and not create myself,” he said.

“Since we’ve been doing it this long without getting anything, I just feel like it would be cool. I feel like it’s not really that big of a deal.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.