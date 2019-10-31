“Jack is a creative player. We love his creativity,” said Providence coach Nate Leaman . “He just puts up points everywhere he’s been. He’s got a great knack for that.”

One player who did return is sophomore Jack Dugan . After registering 10 goals and 29 assists in his freshman season, the Rochester, N.Y. native is leading the nation in points with four goals and 10 assists. Classmate Tyce Thompson is tied for second with five goals and six assists.

This season had the makings of a down year for Providence before the team took the ice. After reaching the Frozen Four last season, the Friars not only lost their senior class to graduation, but also had several early departures for the pros.

Dugan was named Hockey East Player of the Week after scoring one goal and four assists in two games.

Among the seniors Providence lost was goalie Hayden Hawkey, who posted a 1.88 goals against average and a .921 save precentage in 41 games last season, and played in 125 games in his four years with the Friars.

Filling that void has been Michael Lackey, a graduate transfer from Harvard. After spending the first three years with the Crimson backing up Merrick Madsen, Lackey got his opportunity last season, posting a .918 save percentage in 26 games as Harvard reached the NCAA tournament.

“We’re getting great goaltending. Top five in the country in goaltending, without a doubt,” said Leaman. “For the amount of turnovers we’ve had, he’s covered up a lot of them. He covers up a lot of mistakes. Michael has come in, he’s poised, composed. He has the team’s confidence. With a young team that’s growing, that’s what we’re going to need to have a chance to be successful.”

Providence is hoping to reach the NCAA tournament for a seventh straight year, and is ranked No. 8 in the USCHO poll and No. 7 in USA Today’s poll. The Friars (4-2) are coming off an overtime loss at home to UMass Lowell. That came one night after an impressive 6-2 win at Boston College. They will be home again this weekend, hosting Colgate on Friday before facing BC in a rematch on Saturday.

A lift for Lowell

It was a good weekend for UMass Lowell. In addition to the win at Providence, the River Hawks rallied from a 3-0 deficit against Boston University the night before, and finished with a 3-3 tie to give them three league points on the weekend. Goalie Tyler Wall stopped 73 of 78 shots to be named the conference’s defensive player of the week. Next up is a trip to Vermont to face the Catamounts for a pair of games this weekend.

Familiar foe

No. 10 Northeastern and No. 3 UMass are set for a home-and-home this weekend, by the end of which the teams will have faced each other three times already this season. The Huskies took the first matchup, 3-1, on Oct. 15th at Matthews Arena, the only blemish for the Minutemen.

Northeastern (4-1-1) is coming off of its first loss of the season, a 2-1 setback at St. Cloud State to end the weekend with a split. NU won the previous night, 4-1, with TJ Walsh registering a pair of assists. The freshman from Shrewsbury was named the conference’s rookie of the week.

UMass enters the weekend 4-1, coming off a 4-1 win over AIC. After this weekend, the only way the two teams would face each other again would be in the postseason.

Top 10 battle

There will be a top 10 battle on the women’s side when No. 9 Boston University and No. 4 Northeastern meet in a home-and-home series this weekend, beginning Friday night at BU before shifting to Matthews Arena Saturday afternoon.

The Terriers (5-1-1) own a four-game winning streak after going on the road and sweeping Penn State last weekend. The Huskies (5-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 1-0 shutout on the road at the hands of Providence. Senior Clare Minnerath made a career-high 33 saves for the Friars (3-3-2) against a Northeastern squad that was averaging 4.60 goals a game. Minnerath has allowed two or fewer goals in six of her eight starts, and she was named the conference’s defensive player of the week for her efforts against NU.

Boston College freshman Hannah Bilka continued her torrid pace, scoring three goals last weekend, including the game-winner against Holy Cross. The other two scores were in a 3-3 tie against Maine, the last of which was the equalizer with less than two minutes remaining to give the No. 7 Eagles (7-0-1) a tie. Bilka, who enters the weekend games against UNH and Providence with 10 goals and four assists, was named the conference’s rookie of the week.

