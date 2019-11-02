“He’s a warrior on our program and we’re very, very sad about that,” said Eagles coach Steve Addazio . “But he’ll be fine and he’ll have a chance to move on and hopefully play at the next level.”

While he caught just five passes for 58 yards and one touchdown in eight games this season, Garrison’s versatility as a receiver and blocker as well as his experience as a fifth-year graduate student made him a vital cog in the Eagles’ system.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Boston College took another hit at a key position on offense when it learned tight end Chris Garrison will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The Eagles had to account for the loss of Garrison as well as the absence of tight end Korab Idrizi before their 58-27 win Saturday over Syracuse at the Carrier Dome. Idrizi missed a third straight game because of a knee injury.

Addazio said he was hopeful Idrizi could return next week when Florida State visits Alumni Stadium.

With those two out, redshirt freshman Joey Luchetti will move from defensive end back to his natural position at tight end.

But BC had to navigate more injury woes as the game played out.

Tight end Hunter Long limped off the field in the second quarter with what was classified as a lower-body injury. The loss forced redshirt junior Isaiah Miranda, who converted from linebacker to tight end, into action. His first catch of the season was a 4-yard touchdown pass at the end of the second quarter.

“The tight ends are a very critical and key part of our offense, and to not have those guys, it hurts,” said Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel. “But [assistant/tight ends] coach [Frank] Leonard does a great job of getting all the guys in the room ready to go . . . We need everyone in that position room, especially when we’re low. So they stepped up and played great.”

The Eagles took one more blow in the fourth quarter when safety Mehdi El Attrach went down with what appeared to be a left leg injury. Addazio said he hadn’t evaluated all the team’s ailments immediately after the game.

“We’ve got to go back and take a look at it and get a sense of where we are, who we’re getting back, who are we not getting back and just kind of go from there,” said Addazio. “That’s our job. You roll with the hand you’re dealt and you just keep moving forward. Hopefully, nobody’s too significantly hurt, but this time of year, you’ve got to have some good fortune. Sometimes that rolls with you, sometimes it doesn’t. But here’s why I know: Next three games are coming like a freight train, so we’re just going to have to figure it out.”

Deja vu

The plays were completely different, but the result looked almost identical.

With Syracuse’s defense committed to keeping AJ Dillon and David Bailey running roughshod, the Orange left the play-action pass open for Grosel.

In the second quarter, Grosel exploited it when he found Kobay White all alone downfield a 64-yard touchdown. On the next drive, the Orange sold out for the run again and Grosel found Zay Flowers streaking down the field for a 50-yard score.

Even Grosel grinned at the same trick working twice.

“They were two different plays,” Grosel said. “With the run game working so well, they were loading the box, coming down hard and we knew we just had to run a few times until it opens up.”

In three starts this season, Grosel has done more by doing less. He was an effective 8-for-10 passing for 195 yards and three touchdowns. He became the first Eagles quarterback since Matt Ryan in 2007 to throw two touchdowns of at least 50 yards in the same game.

“He had great poise today,” Addazio said. “He threw the ball very, very well both in the dropback game and in the play-action. I thought he really took a step forward and had some growth today.”

Record day

BC’s 496 rushing yards were the most by one FBS school against another this season . . . Dillon (242 yards) has rushed for at least 200 yards four times in his career . . . Dillon’s three rushing touchdowns gave him 37 for his career, making him BC’s all-time leader, breaking a tie with Keith Barnette . He has 39 touchdowns total (two receiving), making him BC’s all-time touchdown leader, passing Troy Stradford.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.