BC’s rushing attack, fueled by the bruising running back duo of AJ Dillon and David Bailey, shattered the school record for yards in a game with 496.

Despite injuries that shook up their depth chart, the Eagles exploded for 484 yards and 44 points in the first half, both school records.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Boston College rebounded from an ugly loss at Clemson a week ago by bullying Atlantic Coast Conference rival Syracuse, 58-27, on Saturday afternoon at the Carrier Dome.

For the second time this season, Dillon and Bailey each went for 100-plus yards in the same game. Dillon rushed for 242 yards on 35 carries with three touchdowns, giving him sole possession of BC’s record for career rushing TDs. Bailey ran for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

BC eclipsed 500 total yards for the fifth time this season. The Eagles scored 34 points in the second quarter alone, getting a 64-yard touchdown pass from Dennis Grosel to Kobay White, a 50-yarder from Grosel to Zay Flowers, a 51-yard scoring run by Dillon, a 74-yard rumble by Bailey, and a 4-yard TD catch by Isaiah Miranda.

Grosel threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns on 8-of-10 passing. He became the first BC quarterback since Matt Ryan in 2007 to throw two touchdown passes of 50 yards or more in the same game.

With three games left in the season, the Eagles upped their record to 5-4 (3-3 ACC), as they look to reach a sixth bowl game in seven seasons.

