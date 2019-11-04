After posting a program-best 11-7 record in the Patriot League last season, the Terriers are picked to finish fourth in the conference in the coaches’ preseason poll, their highest predicted finish since joining the league.

At BU, alumna Marisa Moseley (Class of ’04) took over last season after nine years as an assistant at the University of Connecticut. Moseley steered BU to a 15-14 record after it went 44-118 without a winning campaign the previous five seasons, earning Patriot League Coach of the Year honors.

New coaches will look to continue turnaround efforts for the Boston University and Boston College women’s basketball programs this season.

Along with senior forward Nia Irving, local products junior Katie Nelson (Falmouth) and sophomore Riley Childs (Medway) look to improve after finishing third and fifth in points per game for the Terriers last season.

“We have a lot of new faces and young talent,” said Moseley. “The team has been hard at work since the summer and I’m excited for the start of this season. We’re poised to take another step forward as a program.”

New BC coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee helped the Eagles double their win total from the 2017-18 season. With Emma Guy leading the team in points (424) and rebounds (200), the Eagles went 14-16 last season after posting a 16-44 record the previous two seasons. Along with Guy, sophomores Taylor Soule and Makayla Dickens are players to watch.

BC was 13th in the ACC preseason coaches’ poll, as the Eagles have a tough schedule featuring NCAA Tournament teams North Carolina State, Louisville, Syracuse, Notre Dame, North Carolina, and Miami.

Here is a look at some of the other Division 1 women’s programs throughout New England:

■ In its last season in the American Athletic Conference before heading back to the Big East, perennial powerhouse UConn reloaded with a roster that includes Paige Bueckers, the top recruit for the Class of 2023 per ESPN. UConn is ranked fifth in the Associated Press preseason Top 25, its lowest position since the start of the 2006-07 season.

The Huskies are unanimous favorites to win the AAC, a league they’ve dominated with a 120-0 record since 2012. Senior guard Crystal Dangerfield was named AAC Co-Preseason Player of the Year and is joined on the all-conference first team by junior forward Megan Walker.

■ UMass went 16-16 last season and 7-9 in the tough Atlantic 10, both the most wins for the program in over a decade. The Minutewomen were picked to finish eighth in the conference in the coaches’ preseason poll.

Fourth-year coach Tory Verdi expects first-year forwards Angelique Ngalakulondi and Maeve Donnelly to provide an immediate impact as inside scorers, freeing things up for sophomore guard Destiney Philoxy, who led all A-10 first-year players with 48.1 percent field goal shooting last season.

“If we play our best basketball, we’re one of the top four to six teams in the league,” Verdi told the team website. “On any given night, it’s about opportunity. I’ve been preaching consistency. If we can figure that part out, it catapults us even higher.”

■ Northeastern is also trending in the right direction after starting the 2018-19 season with seven straight victories en route to the third 20-win season in program history. Fifth-year coach Kelly Cole has led the Huskies to a 36-27 record over the past two seasons after posting a 31-60 mark over her first three years at the helm.

Returning leading scorer Shannon Todd, a preseason all-conference honorable mention in the Colonial Athletic Association, will form a dangerous backcourt tandem with junior Stella Clark.

■ Lauren Manis, a 6-foot-1-inch senior forward from Franklin, is set to once again lead Holy Cross. The three-time All-Patriot League selection was named Preseason Player of the Year, and she ranks fourth in program history with 844 career rebounds.

■ Leading Providence will be reigning Big East Freshman of the Year Mary Baskerville, who is one of four unanimous selections to the preseason all-conference team. The 6-3 sophomore from Enfield, Conn., averaged 9.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game last season while helping the Friars to a 19-16 record and their first postseason appearance since 2010.

■ Harvard was picked to finish third in the Ivy League behind Princeton and Penn according to the coaches’ preseason poll. The Crimson placed in the top three in the conference for a 13th consecutive season last year, finishing 9-5 in the Ivy League and 17-13 overall.

Senior Mackenzie Barta and junior Rachel Levy return as cocaptains, but Harvard will miss last year’s leading scorer, Katie Benzan, who is transferring to Texas for a postgraduate program.

■ Yale returns five players who made 20 or more starts and accounted for 89 percent of the team’s points last season.

■ After cruising to a second straight America East title, Maine fell, 63-51, to North Carolina State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last year. The Bears were voted the unanimous favorites to finish first in the league again by the other nine coaches in America East.

■ Hartford went 23-11 overall last year and 14-2 in the America East, but fell in the conference championship to Maine. A longtime assistant most recently with Arizona, Morgan Valley takes over this year as the ninth head coach in program history.

■ In its first season as a D1 program, Merrimack was picked to finish last in the Northeast Conference. Senior guard Denia Davis-Stewart is the leading returner after averaging 13.4 points per game during a 20-10 campaign while playing in the NE-10 conference last season.

■ Alisa Kresge, a former star point guard at Marist, jumped in as interim coach for Vermont last year and is now the program’s official head coach. The Catamounts will be led by preseason all-conference selection Hanna Crymble, a 6-3 forward who averaged 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds last season.

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nweitzer7@gmail.com