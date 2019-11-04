The defense also took a hit as safety Mehdi El Attrach left in the second half with what appeared to be a leg injury.

The offense, which was already navigating the loss of quarterback Anthony Brown to a season-ending knee injury, took more hits at tight end, a position that’s been central to their up-tempo offense. Chris Garrison (knee) is out for the season, Korab Idrizi (knee) has missed the past three games, and Hunter Long left the Syracuse game in the first half with a lower-body injury.

Boston College football coach Steve Addazio generally avoids discussing injuries, but as the Eagles returned to The Heights after a blowout win over Syracuse Saturday, they had a long list of them to sort through.

Addazio charged the attrition to the physical nature of the game.

“It’s about appropriate for that kind of game,” he said. “So we’ll see if it has any residual, longer-lasting effects.”

As the Eagles prepare to host Florida State at Alumni Stadium this Saturday, they’ll monitor the status of each player throughout the week.

Addazio was optimistic that Idrizi could return this week.

“He’s another classic example,” Addazio said. “He did a lot last week. I’m hopeful that, by the end of the week, he’ll be in good shape. I don’t know that. But all I can judge is by what I saw last week.”

Boston College tight end Korab Idrizi (85) could be back this week for the Eagles. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Beyond that, Addazio couldn’t offer much clarity. Nonetheless, losing so many key players at the same time leaves the Eagles thin at a critical point in the season.

“We need them all,” Addazio said. “I mean, it was evident on Saturday, you need them all.

“We’ll go with what we have, with the hand we have. Get as much out as we can get out. Some guys are day-to-day. Some guys are a couple days probably.

“I’m speculating right now, and I don’t like to do that.”

The Eagles had to make several changes to their depth chart prior to the game. El Attrach was bumped from the starting safety spot in favor of true freshman Connor Grieco, who made three tackles.

“We liked Connor in the game,” Addazio said. “We like the way he’s been practicing. He’s a terrific young talent. He’s got a combination of length, size, speed, really good accelerator, really good tackler. We loved him in preseason camp. He dinged his leg up in front.

“When a freshman comes into camp and they miss a couple of weeks, it really gets hard on you because they get behind, and then it’s really hard to get them back in that rotation again. So it took him a while to get feeling good and get back in that rotation.

“So love what we saw on tape. Really has a lot of promise, really an exciting player, and made real plays in the last couple of weeks.”

Addazio dipped into the defense to help cover the hole at tight end, moving converted defensive end Joey Luchetti back to his natural position. Isaiah Miranda, who walked on two years ago as a linebacker/tight end, moved to tight end as well and caught a touchdown pass.

Isaiah Miranda (No. 43) celebrates a second-quarter touchdown against Syracuse last weekend. Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

“It’s fun to watch,” Addazio said. “We’re getting a lot of guys that are, to me, that are guys that are developed in our program, and they’re making good plays. We need them all. We’ve got three games left in the regular season, and there’s a lot of football left to play.

“You need them all down the homestretch, man, especially the physical style of football we play, and we’ve got some real physical games ahead of us.”

As the Eagles wait to determine who will be available this weekend, they’ll continue to adjust on the fly.

“You get dinged up this time of year,” Addazio said.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.