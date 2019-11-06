The Nos. 1 and 2 teams opened their seasons against each other for the first time since 1975 and the Wildcats made their case to be top-ranked next week.

NEW YORK — Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky’s latest freshman star, scored 26 points and the second-ranked Wildcats opened the season with a 69-62 victory against No. 1 Michigan State on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Tyrese Maxey celebrates his 3-pointer in the first half of Kentucky’s win over Michigan State.

Michigan State entered the season as the No. 1 team in the country for the first time, but aside from All-American Cassius Winston (21 points), the Spartans struggled to score.

This Kentucky team is built around returning contributors instead of one-and-done freshmen, but Maxey asserted himself in his first game.

After Winston cut the lead to 3 on a three-point play with 1:27 left, Maxey hit a 3 from way behind the line to make it 65-60 with 59 seconds left.

The Champions Classic brought the top four teams in the nation to the same building for the first time in college basketball. No. 4 Duke beat No. 3 Kansas, 68-66, in the opener.

The passionate fanbases sold out the Garden. Kentucky supporters and Michigan State traded ‘‘Go Big Blue!’’ and ‘‘Go Green! Go White!’’ chants when things got close. It was a marquee, event but a choppy game. Neither team shot better than 40 percent from the field and they combined to shoot 50 free throws.

The Spartans couldn’t find the range from 3, going 5 for 26 and certainly looked like they could have used the scoring of senior guard Joshua Langford, who is expected to be out until January with a right foot injury.

Michigan State had whittled a 10-point halftime deficit to 4 when Kentucky went on a 9-0 run behind 3s from Kahlil Whiney and Nate Sestina, pushing the lead to 54-41 with 9:57 left in the second half.

Kentucky’s veteran backcourt of Ashton Hagans (11 points) and Immanuel Quickley (10 points), both sophomores, but were outshined by Maxey.

Duke 68, Kansas 66 — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski was pleased with his young team’s poise in the season opener, especially that of sophomore Tre Jones.

Jones scored 15 points and Cassius Stanley added 11 of his 13 points in the second half to help No. 4 Duke beat third-ranked Kansas in the opener of the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden.

‘‘The difference maker was Tre. Lot of young guys, lot of new guys,’’ Krzyzewski said. ‘‘We really tried to play good defense in our first 30 practices. We played really good defense [tonight]. It starts with that kid. Really happy with my team. Terrific win for us.’’

While Duke doesn’t have the star-studded freshmen class of last season of Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish, and RJ Barrett, Krzyzewski may have a more balanced team, capable of making plays down the stretch when needed.

‘‘One of the main things I have to learn how to do is sub,’’ the Hall of Fame coach joked. ‘‘Last couple years might bring in one guy. All of a sudden there are three guys. Not sure I did a good job, but it worked.’’

Trailing 61-59 with 2:29 left, Stanley drove to the basket and made the layup and was fouled. The freshman guard converted the free throw to give the Blue Devils a 1-point lead.

Devon Dotson missed a layup on the other end and Jones then hit a jumper that bounced off the rim twice before dropping in with 1:33 left.

Marcus Garrett got the Jayhawks back within 1. After a miss by the Blue Devils, Kansas turned the ball over with 37 seconds left. It was the Jayhawks’ 28th turnover of the game. Jones then converted two free throws with 26.2 seconds left.

Kansas had chances, but couldn’t convert until Dotson banked in a meaningless 3-pointer at the buzzer. He finished with 17 points.

‘‘We’re disappointed in the outcome. That was a game that either team could have won multiple times. We had ourselves in good position in the second half and the game got away from us,’’ Kansas coach Bill Self said. ‘‘It’s a learning experience. Not sure a game win or lose on Nov. 5 will count much in March. There’s a lot of things we can learn.’’

Self wasn’t happy with the turnovers, but knows that it was the first game of the season.

‘‘Duke’s defense is better than the exhibition game. I think we played uncharacteristic,’’ Self said. ‘‘I think we made easy plays difficult many times. A lot of that was the nerves, the environment. Guys wanted to do well so bad.’’

Tuesday’s game marked the return of Kansas senior Udoka Azubuike, who played only nine games last year after tearing ligaments in his right hand. He had 8 points. It also was the first game for Silvio De Sousa since the 2017-18 season. He was suspended for two seasons because of NCAA violations and sat out last year as Kansas was implicated in the FBI probe of college basketball. Kansas won an appeal that allowed De Sousa to play this year. He got a nice ovation from the fans when he checked in nearly 3:30 into the game. He finished with 3 points.