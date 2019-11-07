Game time has been set for the 136th playing of The Game — the annual football clash between Harvard and Yale — with the two historic programs set to square off at noon on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Yale Bowl in New Haven.

Harvard (4-3, 2-2 Ivy League) is 10-2 over its last 12 meetings with Yale and 8-1 in its last nine trips to New Haven. The Crimson potentially could spoil an Ivy League title bid for Yale (6-1, 3-1), which trails Princeton and Dartmouth by one game in the conference standings.

Before The Game, Harvard must first play Columbia this Saturday and Penn next week; Yale still has Ivy contests remaining against Brown and Princeton before taking on Harvard.