|Team
|This week
|Next week
|1. LSU (9-0)
|Beat Alabama, 46-41
|at Mississippi
|2. Alabama (8-1)
|Lost to LSU, 46-41
|at Mississippi St.
|3. Ohio State (9-0)
|Beat Maryland, 73-14
|at Rutgers
|4. Clemson (9-0)
|Played N.C. State
|vs. Wake Forest
|5. Penn State (8-1)
|Lost to Minnesota, 31-26
|vs. Indiana
|6. Georgia (7-1)
|Played Missouri
|at Auburn
|7. Oregon (8-1)
|Idle
|vs. Arizona
|8. Utah (8-1)
|Idle
|vs. UCLA
|9. Oklahoma (7-1)
|Played Iowa State
|at Baylor
|10. Florida (8-2)
|Beat Vanderbilt, 56-0
|at Missouri
|11. Baylor (9-0)
|Beat TCU, 29-23 (3 OTs)
|vs. Oklahoma
|12. Auburn (7-2)
|Idle
|vs. Georgia
|13. Minnesota (9-0)
|Beat Penn State, 31-26
|at Iowa
|14. Michigan (7-2)
|Idle
|vs. Michigan St.
|15. Notre Dame (6-2)
|Played Duke
|vs. Navy
|16. Wisconsin (7-2)
|Beat Iowa, 24-22
|at Nebraska
|17. Cincinnati (7-1)
|Played UConn
|at South Florida
|18. Iowa (6-3)
|Lost to Wisconsin, 24-22
|vs. Minnesota
|19. Memphis (8-1)
|Idle
|at Houston
|20. Kansas St. (6-3)
|Lost to Texas, 27-24
|vs. West Virginia
|21. Boise St. (7-1)
|Played Wyoming
|vs. New Mexico
|22. Wake Forest (7-2)
|Lost to Virginia Tech, 36-17
|at Clemson
|23. SMU (9-1)
|Beat East Carolina, 59-51
|Idle
|24. San Diego St. (7-1)
|Played Nevada
|vs. Fresno St. (Friday)
|25. Navy (7-1)
|Idle
|at Notre Dame