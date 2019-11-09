fb-pixel
Team This week Next week
1. LSU (9-0)Beat Alabama, 46-41at Mississippi
2. Alabama (8-1)Lost to LSU, 46-41at Mississippi St.
3. Ohio State (9-0)Beat Maryland, 73-14at Rutgers
4. Clemson (9-0)Played N.C. Statevs. Wake Forest
5. Penn State (8-1)Lost to Minnesota, 31-26vs. Indiana
6. Georgia (7-1)Played Missouriat Auburn
7. Oregon (8-1)Idlevs. Arizona
8. Utah (8-1)Idlevs. UCLA
9. Oklahoma (7-1)Played Iowa Stateat Baylor
10. Florida (8-2)Beat Vanderbilt, 56-0at Missouri
11. Baylor (9-0)Beat TCU, 29-23 (3 OTs)vs. Oklahoma
12. Auburn (7-2)Idlevs. Georgia
13. Minnesota (9-0)Beat Penn State, 31-26at Iowa
14. Michigan (7-2)Idlevs. Michigan St.
15. Notre Dame (6-2)Played Dukevs. Navy
16. Wisconsin (7-2)Beat Iowa, 24-22at Nebraska
17. Cincinnati (7-1)Played UConnat South Florida
18. Iowa (6-3)Lost to Wisconsin, 24-22vs. Minnesota
19. Memphis (8-1)Idleat Houston
20. Kansas St. (6-3)Lost to Texas, 27-24vs. West Virginia
21. Boise St. (7-1)Played Wyomingvs. New Mexico
22. Wake Forest (7-2)Lost to Virginia Tech, 36-17at Clemson
23. SMU (9-1)Beat East Carolina, 59-51Idle
24. San Diego St. (7-1)Played Nevadavs. Fresno St. (Friday)
25. Navy (7-1)Idleat Notre Dame