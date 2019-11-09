As tempting as it might have been for Boston College head coach Steve Addazio to join in on the rubber-necking around Florida State after the Seminoles fired head coach Willie Taggert, their issues weren’t his concern.
The Eagles (5-5, 3-4 ACC) weren’t a team that could afford to revel in others’ misfortune. And even if the Seminoles were reeling, they were still dangerous.
The Seminoles (5-5, 4-4) handed the Eagles a gut-wrenching 38-31 loss Saturday at Alumni Stadium. With it, the Eagles still remain a win away from being bowl-eligible.
The Seminoles dug themselves out of a 14-3 first-half hole by scoring 21 straight points.
When the Eagles put together a 13-play, 90-yard drive — one that lasted 7 minutes 8 seconds and was capped by quarterback Dennis Grosel flipping into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown to tie the game at 24 — FSU answered swiftly.
Seminoles quarterback James Blackman found receiver D.J. Matthews on a short route over the middle and Matthews turned it into a 60-yard touchdown, diving from the 5-yard line to find the pylon and put FSU up, 31-24, with 1:48 to play.
For further insult to injury, Florida State scored again 45 seconds later. They got the ball back after a Grosel interception and Jordan Travis broke loose for a 66-yard touchdown run that sent fans heading for the exits.
Kobay White’s 20-yard touchdown catch with 14 seconds left brought the Eagles to within 7 points touchown, but without the time to do anything more.
Blackman threw for 346 yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-26 passing. Travis, a Louisville transfer making his first appearance of the season, turned three carries into 94 yards and two scores.
The Eagles’ A.J. Dillon rushed for 165 yards on a season-high 40 carries. Grosel completed 20 of 29 passes for 227 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.
