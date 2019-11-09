The Seminoles (5-5, 4-4) handed the Eagles a gut-wrenching 38-31 loss Saturday at Alumni Stadium. With it, the Eagles still remain a win away from being bowl-eligible.

The Eagles (5-5, 3-4 ACC) weren’t a team that could afford to revel in others’ misfortune. And even if the Seminoles were reeling, they were still dangerous.

As tempting as it might have been for Boston College head coach Steve Addazio to join in on the rubber-necking around Florida State after the Seminoles fired head coach Willie Taggert, their issues weren’t his concern.

The Seminoles dug themselves out of a 14-3 first-half hole by scoring 21 straight points.

When the Eagles put together a 13-play, 90-yard drive — one that lasted 7 minutes 8 seconds and was capped by quarterback Dennis Grosel flipping into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown to tie the game at 24 — FSU answered swiftly.

Seminoles quarterback James Blackman found receiver D.J. Matthews on a short route over the middle and Matthews turned it into a 60-yard touchdown, diving from the 5-yard line to find the pylon and put FSU up, 31-24, with 1:48 to play.

For further insult to injury, Florida State scored again 45 seconds later. They got the ball back after a Grosel interception and Jordan Travis broke loose for a 66-yard touchdown run that sent fans heading for the exits.

Kobay White’s 20-yard touchdown catch with 14 seconds left brought the Eagles to within 7 points touchown, but without the time to do anything more.

Blackman threw for 346 yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-26 passing. Travis, a Louisville transfer making his first appearance of the season, turned three carries into 94 yards and two scores.

The Eagles’ A.J. Dillon rushed for 165 yards on a season-high 40 carries. Grosel completed 20 of 29 passes for 227 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.