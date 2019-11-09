Meanwhile, receiver/running back and captain Ben Glines was also sidelined with a lower leg injury, and running back David Bailey left the game in the third quarter with an unspecified injury.

Safety Connor Grieco , who broke his arm in his first start of the season last week against Syracuse, was ruled out of the season. Safety Mike Palmer , the Eagles’ second-leading tackler, was sidelined Saturday with a lower leg injury.

Injuries continued to mount for Boston College after their 38-31 loss Saturday to Florida State.

Tight end Hunter Long and defensive back Mehdi El Attrach, who both suffered a lower leg injury last week against Syracuse, were able to take the field Saturday. Long, however, saw minimal snaps. Korab Idrizi, who missed three straight games with a knee injury, returned and caught two passes for 27 yards.

Eagles coach Steve Addazio said he expected Glines to return within the next two weeks, in time for the Eagles’ trip to South Bend to face Notre Dame.

“Head coaches aren’t injury-report givers, but I think I have given you a fair amount of information,” Addazio said. “About as much as I can do. I don’t think there’s any mystery there.”

The Eagles were already dealing with the losses of quarterback Anthony Brown (knee) and tight end Chris Garrison (knee), both out for the season. With so many players banged up, Addazio had to make major shake-ups to his depth chart.

“We’ll just keep rolling there,” Addazio said. “This time of year, that’s where you’re at . . . So hopefully over the next two weeks, we’ll be able to gather them back.”

Grosel in charge

Eagles QB Dennis Grosel once again showed poise in critical situations, keeping the Eagles alive and cleaning up some of its mistakes.

Grosel completed 20 of 29 passes for 227 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He also ran for 30 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles converted a season-high 14 of 20 third downs. Grosel went 4-for-6 passing with 45 yards on third down and picked up three first downs.

“Honestly I think him coming up big and making those plays is kind of the expectation,” said Addazio.

On the move

Florida State took huge bites out of the Eagles defense with 14 chunk plays. Eight of them came through the air.

James Blackman’s 74-yard pass to Tamorrion Terry in the second quarter was the wake-up call for a Seminoles offense that looked sluggish up to that point.

A low snap didn’t bother Blackman, and he didn’t flinch when John Lamot came flying at him. He just delivered an on-the-money deep ball to Terry, one of his two touchdowns on the day.

“I thought I hit his arm, but he made a great play and they scored,” Lamot said.

New beginnings

In the wake of Florida State firing coach Willie Taggert last Sunday, defensive line coach Odell Haggins served as interim head coach.

It was his second interim stint. The first was in 2017, when he won two games after Jimbo Fisher resigned to go to Texas A&M. He said he felt the support from the players in the locker room.

“They showed me,” Haggins said. “The didn’t just say, ‘Coach, we got your back.’ They showed me. The mood, it’s hard to explain when you’re a Seminole and you see kids fight for you that went through adversity, something like what happened last Sunday. It’s so hard to explain.”

Grand achievements

Eagles running back AJ Dillon had a career-high 40 carries in the loss. He ran for 165 yards, giving him 19 career 100-yard games, second in BC history. He’s fourth in ACC history with 4,148 rushing yards and just the eighth player in ACC history to reach the 4,000-yard mark . . . This was BC’s sixth annual Red Bandana Game. The Eagles honored the family of Welles Crowther, the former BC lacrosse player known as “The Man In The Red Bandana” after rescuing at least a dozen people in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 . . . The Eagles’ 1984 Cotton Bowl team was honored on the field in the first half.