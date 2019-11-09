Army (4-6) was coming off a tough 17-13 loss at service academy rival Air Force, unable to score twice within the shadow of the goal line — on the first drive of the game and in the final seconds. That was quickly forgotten after the Black Knights recovered from an early gaffe against UMass (1-9), whose only victory came against winless Akron in late September.

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Sandon McCoy scored three touchdowns on short runs, Jabari Laws rushed for 140 yards and another score, and Army’s triple option overwhelmed UMass, 63-7, on Saturday as the Black Knights snapped a five-game losing streak.

The Minutemen own the worst scoring defense in the nation and Army took advantage, reeling off four straight touchdowns to lead 35-7 at halftime. The Black Knights finished with a season-high 498 yards rushing. UMass entered the game allowing 52 points per game, 54.9 in their eight losses.

Army held the ball for 20:22 in the opening half and outgained the Minutemen, 228-106. Subtract tight end Kyle Horn’s 56-yard touchdown catch for the Minutemen, and they netted just 50 yards offensively on 26 plays in the first two quarters. UMass has been outscored, 347-134, this season in the first half.

McCoy scored twice in the opening quarter on a pair of 4-yard runs and added a 5-yard scoring run early in the second to stake Army to a 21-7 lead.

Connor Slomka and Artice Hobbs IV each scored from the 3 in the second quarter, Slomka after an interception and Hobbs after a fourth-down pass on a fake punt by the Minutemen failed. Slomka’s tally came after UMass quarterback Andrew Brito was pressured heavily by Army nose tackle Kwabena Bonsu and Ryan Velez intercepted his off-balance pass near the UMass 30 and returned it 16 yards.

‘‘We couldn’t stay on the field offensively,’’ UMass coach Walt Bell said. ‘‘That kept our defense out on the field knowing that we were trying to control the pace, keep our defense off the field as much as possible.’’