It’s a record that was shared by two future NBA players, the legendary Reggie Lewis of the Celtics and J.J. Barea, a 13-year veteran. Both scored 41 points in a game for Northeastern. But senior guard Jordan Roland scored 42 in a victory over Harvard Friday night. That came after a 39-point effort against Boston University last Tuesday, which makes him the leading scorer in the country.

What we learned in the first six days of the college basketball season:

For his efforts, Roland was named the Lou Henson National Player of the Week Monday.

“It’s been wild,’’ said Roland. “I was hoping for a good start to the season, but I wasn’t expecting this type of thing.’’

Advertisement

It may be unexpected, but it’s no accident. Roland has talent, but it’s hard work that has made a difference.

“He’s pretty much on two-a-days every day,’’ said Northeastern coach Bill Coen. “Most guys are just trying to make it through one practice. He has that mature and professional approach, along with his talent, that has put him in position to have a great year and he’s off to an unbelievable start.’’

During the summer, Roland got in two workouts a day, often working with assistant coach Brian McDonald.

“I’m so thankful for him being here,’’ said Roland. “He’s invested in my development, and it’s obviously paid off.’’

The pair would work on shooting, foul shooting, ball-handling, and strategy on screens.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve shown improvement in is to read ball screens,’’ said Roland. “I think he’s done a good job teaching me, coming off a certain type of ball screen and reading coverages. That’s the biggest area of growth. That’s what we attacked in the offseason.’’

It was evident against Harvard as Roland tormented the Crimson coming off those ball screens. He scored on 3-pointers, several drives right to the rim, and a couple of floaters in the lane. He connected on 13 of 19 shots, including 6 of 9 3-pointers, and 10 of 11 free throws. Basically, he was unstoppable, and he showed he’s not a one-dimensional player.

Advertisement

Before transferring to NU, Roland had two inconsistent years at George Washington; he didn’t average double figures and never indicated he would evolve into a team’s most important player. He was a good player for the Huskies last season, but nothing foreshadowed this.

“I’ve always been known as a shooter,’’ said Roland. “With all the freedom I kind of felt I had this year, I’ve had room to expand my game. I’ve always thought of myself as a scorer. I’ve always felt I could score on all three levels. This is the first year I’ve gotten the chance to showcase that.’’

Northeastern has to rely on him with much of last year’s NCAA team gone. He’s not going to keep up this pace, but he has to be a consistent scorer if the Huskies are going to return to the tournament.

That’s what’s on Roland’s mind.

“I’ve always wanted to play professionally, but I felt that depends on how this year goes, so I’m focused on this year,’’ he said. “I want to win. I’m attacking this year, trying to win as many games as we can. I feel if I just play the right way, that other stuff will fall into place.’’

Advertisement

■ HEY! Merrimack is in Division 1, and the Warriors are dangerous.

Playing its first season at the highest collegiate level, Merrimack got some national attention by upsetting Northwestern, 71-61, in Evanston, Ind.

Not only did Merrimack get a victory, but the school pocketed $90,000 just for going to suburban Chicago.

The game came about in a match.com sort of way, with Northwestern seeking opponents willing to travel to Evanston, accept money, and most likely take a loss.

“At first, it was like, ‘What are you guys?’ ’’ said Merrimack coach Joe Gallo. “Are you Division 1? Are you Division 2? No one was quite sure what we were this first year. They had to go through some paperwork to make sure it was legit. Then they agreed to the game.’’

Regrettably, as it turns out.

The Warriors had much success in Division 2 in Gallo’s three years, going 61-34. They tied a school record with 22 wins last season and qualified for the NCAA tournament all three seasons.

Gallo, a Merrimack graduate, previously had been an assistant at Dartmouth and Robert Morris.

Gallo has an experienced team led by senior guard Juvaris Hayes, one of three players from the high-powered Saint Anthony’s High School in Jersey City (now closed). Hayes had 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists against Northwestern.

“He’s someone who would have been a Division 2 National Player of the Year candidate,’’ said Gallo. “He’s been in big games and he doesn’t know the difference between beating Northwestern or beating LeMoyne on the road. He just shows up and plays.’’

Advertisement

Weirdly, Merrimack had a terrible opening game, losing to Maine, 84-64.

“That’s Division 1 basketball,” said Gallo. “Whether it’s Maine or Northwestern, or anyone in between, if you have a bad night, you can get beat up, and that’s kind of what happened to us opening night.’’

It was quickly forgotten after the Northwestern game.

“Excitement everywhere,’’ said Gallo. “I’m getting texts and emails from provosts, vice presidents, alums, professors, and everything in between.

“Obviously, it’s huge for our program. With the school being in our first year in Division 1, I think one of the reasons you do that is to put yourself on a little bigger, different stage. To be able to have a win like this so early, some people out there might have thinking, ‘Was this the right move for the school?’ I think it kind of stamps it a little bit.’’

■ BC’s win at South Florida was significant.

BC beat South Florida, 74-60, Sunday despite committing 27 turnovers, but the significance of the game was its location: Tampa. The Eagles have had great difficulty winning on the road in the last five years, going 6-45. They looked confident, played hard, and won the game. It’s a step forward.

■ BU is going to be OK.

BU was disappointing in losing to Northeastern opening night, but remember, the Terriers beat Northeastern in the opener last season and NU ended up in the NCAA Tournament. The opposite could happen this season.

Advertisement

It was an excellent sign that Walter Whyte had a career-high 23 points. Whyte needs big man Max Mahoney and Javante McCoy to play up to their talent level. Neither did opening night.

■ Harvard is hurting again.

Just like last season, the Crimson are playing early without their two best players, Bryce Aiken and Seth Towns. Towns missed all of last season. A Harvard spokesman said Aiken is day-to-day and Towns’s availability is uncertain. Without that pair, the Crimson will still have a good season, but with them, it could be special.

■ There is another big scorer.

Christian Lutete set a school record for UMass Lowell by scoring 51 points against LIU. Lutete is a strong, 6-foot-5-inch guard who can score inside and out. He’s projected to be a first-team all-league player in America East. The record of 48 that he broke was an old one, set by Hank Brown in 1966.

■ The best freshmen aren’t playing for only Duke and Kentucky. For instance, Anthony “Ant Man’’ Edwards plays for Georgia. Some people are comparing him to NBA great Dominique Wilkins, who played in Athens from 1979-82. Edwards had 24 points in his first game, which was 2 shy of Wilkins’s school record for most points in a first game.

Then there’s Cole Anthony at North Carolina. Anthony’s father is Greg Anthony, who played at UNLV and in the NBA. Cole scored 34 in his first game, setting a school record for a freshman in his first game.

Memphis big man James Wiseman, who might be the first pick in the NBA Draft, started his career with 28 points and 11 rebounds but has now run into eligibility issues. Memphis coach Penny Hardaway paid for Wiseman’s family to move from Nashville to Memphis when he was in high school; Hardaway was his high school coach. Wiseman is still playing because of a court order, but it sure looks as though his college career will be very short.

■ Two nice stories.

Texas guard Andrew Jones returned from being treated for leukemia and scored 20 points in an opening-night victory.

And Kent State’s Kalin Bennett, who the school says is the first player diagnosed with autism to receive a Division 1 basketball scholarship, scored in his first game. Bennett, who is 6-11, 300 pounds, flipped in a hook shot after coming off the bench.

“For my mom to see it was really big for me,’’ Bennett told reporters. “To let her know that everything you’ve done has not been in vain.’’

Asked about his impact on other young people with autism he said, “It’s good to know that people look up to me, but the real thing is: Everybody is capable of doing whatever they want to do in life.

“I hope I created a thing that’s going to transcend to more kids so they believe in themselves first and foremost.’’

■ Bad losses.

Nebraska had not one but two. First-year coach Fred Hoiberg is off to a horrible start, losing at home to UC Riverside, which was 10-23 last season, and Southern Utah.

Pitt lost to Nicholls State (La.), 75-70, and North Carolina State lost at home to Georgia Tech.

■ A different kind of loss.

Seton Hall will be without potential All-American Myles Powell because of a sprained ankle, with tough games upcoming against Michigan State, Saint Louis, and Oregon. Hall coach Kevin Willard said Powell will be out for a while.

■ Looks familiar.

Virginia may have a different roster, but the NCAA champs looked the same in smothering Syracuse, 48-34. Syracuse’s shooting numbers: 13 of 55 (23.6 percent) overall and 5 of 29 (17.2 percent) on threes. Then the Cavs beat James Madison, 65-34.

■ Dan Shaughnessy mercy rule alert.

Utah beat Mississippi Valley State, 143-49, the largest margin in NCAA Division 1 history. Is that really necessary? Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak callously said, “I’m told there’s an NCAA record, margin of victory, that doesn’t happen unless you’re pretty darn sharp.”

Poor Mississippi Valley. Jerry Rice U also lost to Iowa State, 110-74, and Central Michigan, 134-78.

Games I’m interested in this week

Tuesday

Northeastern at UMass: How many points will Roland score? No doubt UMass coach Matt McCall will throw multiple bodies at him.

Wednesday

High Point at Boston College: Eagles need to be focused and ready to play. They can’t afford to lose winnable games.

BU at Vermont: A tough matchup for the Terriers, but if everyone plays well, they can win.

Purdue at Marquette: I want to see what Purdue has in mind to stop Markus Howard.

Thursday

Siena at Harvard: I sure hope Bryce Aiken plays. This might be more difficult than most people think.

Michigan State at Seton Hall: Can The Hall succeed without Myles Powell?

Friday

Alabama at Rhode Island: An unusual matchup, and one I think the Rams can win. The A10 is much improved.

Saturday

Belmont at BC: An unusual and dangerous opponent for the Eagles. Belmont has a new coach, but the program has been consistently one of the best low majors.

Central Connecticut at UMass: The Minutemen need to win home games against opponents like this.

Sunday

New Mexico State at Arizona: The Orphans will be an NCAA team again and are capable of pulling off an upset in Tucson.