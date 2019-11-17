Adam Kunkel scored 10 of his career-high 35 points during a game-breaking run to lead Belmont (2-1) to a 100-85 victory over host Boston College (3-1) on Saturday in men’s college basketball. Nik Popovic led the Eagles (3-1) with 23 points, and Derryck Thornton scored 15 points with seven assists despite playing with a sore right ankle that sent him to the locker room briefly in the opening half . . . Javante McCoy and Max Mahoney scored 20 points apiece as host Boston University (2-2) pulled away from former America East Conference rival New Hampshire (2-2) for an 84-70 win . . . Xavier Green scored a career-high 24 points as Old Dominion (3-1) topped Northeastern (2-2), 76-69, in Norfolk, Va. . . . Antwain Johnson drained five 3-pointers to total 19 points and Ronaldo Segu posted a career-high 21 points to help Buffalo (2-1) knock off Harvard, 88-76, in the James Naismith Classic in Toronto. Bryce Aiken had 18 points, Justin Bassey added 12, and Chris Lewis chipped in 11 for Harvard (3-2) . . . Keon Clergeot scored 20 points as UMass rolled past Central Connecticut, 89-43, in Amherst . . . Northeastern’s women fell to Dayton, 71-60, at Cabot Center. Stella Clark led the Huskies with 17 points.

John Farinacci had two goals, and goaltender Cameron Gornet made 41 saves as Harvard (5-0-0, 5-0-0 ECAC) rolled past host Yale (1-5-0, 1-5-0), 6-1, to stay unbeaten . . . Boston College (7-4-0, 5-2-0 Hockey East) shut out Vermont, 3-0, to sweep the weekend series with the Catamounts (1-7-0, 0-5-0), and extend its winning streak to five games . . . Cam Crotty scored his first goal of the season, but fifth-ranked UMass (7-3-0, 3-3-0 HE) scored a trio of third-period goals to earn a 4-1 victory over Boston University (3-4-4, 2-3-3) in Amherst . . . Northeastern (6-4-2, 3-3-1 HE) scored four goals in the second period on its way to a 7-3 romp over Providence (6-4-2, 3-3-1).

Baseball

Mexico tops US to qualify for Olympics

Matt Clark hit a tying home run off former St. Louis pitcher Brandon Dickson leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, Efren Navarro had a broken-bat single against Atlanta’s Caleb Thielbar to drive in the winning run in the 10th and Mexico beat the United States, 3-2, Sunday at the Tokyo Dome in Japan to qualify for the Olympic baseball tournament for the first time. Mexico joined host Japan, South Korea and Israel in the six-nation field for next summer’s Tokyo Games and earned the bronze medal in the Premier12 tournament, which served as qualifying. The United States will play next spring in the Americas tournament, which determines one of the two remaining Olympic berths.

NBA

Warriors’ Russell out at least 2 weeks

Golden State guard D’Angelo Russell will be sidelined for at least two weeks after he sprained his right thumb in Friday night’s 105-100 loss to the Celtics, further depleting the backcourt already missing injured Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson . . . Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving missed the Nets’ game at Chicago because of a shoulder injury. Coach Kenny Atkinson said he does not know if Irving will return for the Nets’ upcoming homestand . . . Former Washington Wizards guard Glen Rice Jr. was arrested in Auckland after an altercation in a bar, 10 days after joining the New Zealand Breakers in Australia’s National Basketball League. Breakers chief executive Matt Walsh confirmed Walsh was arrested Thursday morning.

NFL

Receiver Hurns signs Dolphins deal

Receiver Allen Hurns signed an $8 million, two-year contract to remain with the Miami Dolphins through 2021, with $3.27 million guaranteed Hurns has 13 receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown this season. The Miami native and former University of Miami star is a sixth-year pro.He joined the Dolphins as a free agent in July after the Dallas Cowboys released him . . . The New York Jets placed center Ryan Kalil on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury. Kalil came out of retirement in August to sign a one-year, $8.5 million contract with New York after playing all 12 of his previous NFL seasons with Carolina. The hope was the 34-year-old center would help stabilize the Jets’ shaky offensive line, but it didn’t work out.

Miscellany

Eichel nets first four-goal game