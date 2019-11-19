Coach Tommy Amaker fiddled with his starting lineup, inserting forward Danilo Djuricic and guard Luka Sakota. Guard Noah Kirkwood returned after missing Thursday night’s Siena game with an illness. Guard Christian Juzang, limited by an injured shoulder, played only six minutes.

Harvard lost to Buffalo, 88-76, as part of the James Naismith Classic in Toronto. Aiken, the Crimson’s best player, had been missing for four games because of an injury, but he came off the bench to lead the team with 18 points, shooting 6 for 14 but also committing five turnovers.

This Buffalo team bears no resemblance to the outstanding squads of the last few years. Harvard was a solid favorite but the Crimson made only 36.9 percent of their shots (including 6 of 23 on 3-pointers) and didn’t defend well enough.

Meanwhile, Harvard’s Seth Towns, the Ivy League Player of the Year two years ago, has not been able to play because of a knee injury.

The Crimson (2-2) didn’t look great in a 3-point victory over Siena, sloppily committing 20 turnovers and making only 40 percent of their shots.

Injuries are making things difficult. There’s talent missing every game, and even when players do return, consistency has been a problem.

Take highly touted freshman swingman Chris Ledlum. He led the Crimson with 14 points against Siena but then played only eight minutes, scoring 3 points, against Buffalo.

The frustration level with injuries should be high for Amaker, but he refuses to let it happen.

“I don’t think about it anymore,’’ he said. “I can’t. It’s not the time to be focused on that. We go with what we have. My energy has to be wired into the kids that are ready for us.’’

With a full roster, this should be an excellent season for Harvard, but Amaker is not sure when — or if — that’s going to happen.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I just go by what I’m told, if they’re in or they’re out.’’

After what should be an easy victory at Holy Cross Friday, the Crimson head to Orlando for the Disney World tournament over Thanksgiving. Texas A&M is the first opponent, with Maryland, Temple, Marquette, Davidson, Southern Cal, and Fairfield also in the field. It will not be easy.

■ Out of the woods: Vermont’s Anthony Lamb has had a great career in the great white north, and it’s looking as though his senior year might be his best yet The 6-foot-6-inch swingman had 23 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists as the Catamounts upset St. John’s, 70-68, to win their fourth straight game to start the season.

Lamb is averaging 18.3 points and 10.2 rebounds. I’ve had a college coach and an NBA scout tell me he might be able to play in the NBA. No one is saying he’s going to be a lottery pick; it’s more likely he’ll be an undrafted free agent who makes a team with a great summer in Las Vegas.

His game is mostly mid-range — he was 2 for 11 on threes against St. John’s — and that’s a problem projecting his game into the association. However, he made two plays that would make you think he could crack the NBA. Late in the game, he beat his man off the dribble, got to the hoop, and with two St. John’s players converging, he went under the hoop to flip in a reverse layup. Then with the game tied and Vermont holding for the final shot, he dribbled into the lane, stopped quickly, and popped in a jumper to win it.

If you haven’t seen him play, Vermont will be on NESN Plus Tuesday night. Unfortunately, the opponent is Virginia, the best defensive team in the country.

■ Interesting but painful: It was great to see an overlooked great basketball school like Belmont come here to play Boston College Saturday. Unfortunately for the Eagles, the Bruins had a great shooting day in their 100-85 win, hitting 15 of 26 threes and tying the record for most 3-pointers made by an opponent at Conte Forum.

Guard Adam Kunkel, who looks like he’d go unpicked on the playground at 6-3, 165, was magnificent with 35 points.

The loss may have hurt, but it’s a far more interesting season when teams like Belmont come to Conte Forum. Speaking of which, DePaul arrives this Saturday. BC fans should relish these games.

■ Joe Jones is right: The Boston University coach told everyone that having Walter Whyte back in the lineup would make a big difference. The 6-6 redshirt sophomore is leading the team at 18.5 ppg.

The Terriers have a tough road trip this week with games at South Carolina Tuesday and West Virginia Friday.

■ The UMass freshmen: The Minutemen keep rolling along and are 4-0 after smothering Central Connecticut, 89-43, the school’s first 40-point margin of victory since Jan. 24, 1995. Freshmen have made the difference, especially guard Sean East, who leads the team in scoring (14.1) and assists (6.5). Freshmen Tre Mitchell and T.J. Weeks are both averaging 13.3 ppg.

“We’re moving in the right direction, but we’ve got a long way to go,’’ said coach Matt McCall.

■ No home-court advantage: UMass Lowell lost all three games in its own River Hawks tournament, by a total of 9 points. No team went 3-0 in the round-robin format that included Merrimack, Dartmouth, and Jacksonville.

■ Doormat no longer: DePaul, usually at the bottom of the Big East standings, looks like a different team. The Blue Demons (5-0) are fast, big, and strong. They won at Iowa, 93-78, and are led by powerful 6-9 forward Paul Reed, who was named the most improved player in the Big East last season. The Demons also have point guard Charlie Moore, who started his career at Cal and had a one-season stop at Kansas before returning home to Chicago. This is going to be a difficult game for BC.

■ Defying explanation: Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said his star guard, Myles Powell, would be out for an extended period after spraining his ankle. Instead, Powell showed up and scored 37 points in a narrow loss to Michigan State and followed that with 26 in an easy victory over Saint Louis. It was either a miracle or a lie. I’m not sure of the motivation for the lie.

■ Good but no extra credit: I’d like to praise LSU for playing a road game at VCU last week (and losing, 84-82) but I can’t. When Will Wade left VCU to take the LSU job, his buyout mandated that he bring his new team to the Siegel Center or he or his school would have to pay VCU $250,000. So, he brought the Bayou Tigers to Richmond and lost a tough game before a wild crowd that was the 137th straight sellout for VCU.

“This is my fourth year of college basketball, and this is No. 1,” said LSU guard Skylar Mays. “This is the toughest environment I’ve ever played in.”

■ Day and night: Who could play two more different games than Evansville did last week? The Purple Aces, coached by former Celtic Walter McCarty, upset top-ranked Kentucky and followed that up with a win over Indiana Kokomo.

The victory over Kentucky was as big an upset as you’ll see. Kentucky had been 39-0 at home against unranked nonconference opponents when ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll. Evansville got its first-ever road win over an AP-ranked team.

It’s McCarty’s second season at Evansville, and he won only 11 games last season. For the record, that counts as a bad loss for Kentucky

■ More bad losses: Saint Mary’s, surprisingly nationally ranked in the preseason, fumbled that away by losing at home to Winthrop, 61-59 . . . Loyola of Chicago lost to Coppin State, 76-72. Coppin hadn’t won a nonconference road game since Dec. 11, 2013 — 74 games ago . . . South Florida must be hurting over the loss of forward Alexis Yetna to a season-ending knee injury, because it lost at home to IUPUI (on the heels of being dominated by BC) . . . Princeton, hoping to contend in the Ivy League, lost at home to Lafayette . . . George Washington lost at home to Morgan State. This is particularly bad because of the close proximity of the schools.

■ This is irony: Nike Sibande is a 6-4 guard averaging 21 ppg for Miami of Ohio who even declared for the NBA Draft after his sophomore season. Miami is an Adidas school.

Other quick observations

I’ve jumped on my first bandwagon: San Francisco. Bill Russell U dominated Southern Illinois in Carbondale, utilizing its many weapons. The Dons might be a problem for Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference . . . Notre Dame lost at North Carolina, but I really like the individual pieces coach Mike Brey has at his disposal . . . I saw Bryant play Rutgers tough, and I think the Bulldogs might do well in the NEC . . . On the other hand, I don’t think UConn has enough to be an NCAA Tournament team. The Huskies seemed a step slow defensively in a surprising loss to Saint Joseph’s and relied too much on a perimeter game when they had a size advantage . . . The commitment to assess technical fouls for flopping isn’t working. Nor will it. Officials are still calling bogus offensive fouls.

Interesting games this week

Tuesday

Houston at Rice: Mostly forgotten Rice is actually off to a 4-1 start; an upset here would really send the season into high gear. The Owls overcame a 22-point deficit to win at UC Santa Barbara Saturday.

Furman at Alabama: The Paladins are still a tough unit; they had a great upset last season at Villanova, and it’s possible they get one here too.

Wednesday

San Diego State at San Diego: Too bad they’re not playing this outdoors at Petco Park with Bill Walton at courtside, as they did a few years ago. Instead, it’s at USD’s Jenny Craig Pavilion, otherwise known as the Slim Gym.

Friday

BU at West Virginia: It’ll be tough, but this is a winnable game for the Terriers.

Saturday

DePaul at BC: This should be a high-scoring contest, and the Eagles need to prevail.

Sunday

LSU at Rhode Island: The Rams have a really good backcourt in Fatts Russell and Jeff Dowtin. They should be able to protect home court.