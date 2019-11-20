Nik Popovic scored 13 points that included two clutch free throws with 8.2 seconds left and became the 45th player at Boston College to reach 1,000 career points in a 72-68 victory over Eastern Washington on Wednesday night at Conte Forum.

Popovic reached the mark with a free throw that gave BC a 52-47 edge with 10:30 remaining. His late free throws made it 71-66.

Jay Heath scored 17 points, including a key 3-pointer in the closing two minutes for Boston College (4-1). Derryck Thornton had 14 points and Jared Hamilton added had 12.