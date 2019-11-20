Nik Popovic scored 13 points that included two clutch free throws with 8.2 seconds left and became the 45th player at Boston College to reach 1,000 career points in a 72-68 victory over Eastern Washington on Wednesday night at Conte Forum.
Popovic reached the mark with a free throw that gave BC a 52-47 edge with 10:30 remaining. His late free throws made it 71-66.
Jay Heath scored 17 points, including a key 3-pointer in the closing two minutes for Boston College (4-1). Derryck Thornton had 14 points and Jared Hamilton added had 12.
Jacob Davison led Eastern Washington (2-2) with 26 points and Kim Aiken Jr. had 17.
After Tyler Robertson’s 3-pointer from the left corner gave Eastern Washington a 65-64 edge with 1:58 to play, Heath answered with a 3 just 17 seconds later.
Aiken then missed a 3, and BC’s Steffon Mitchell was fouled and nailed both from the line with 25 seconds left.
Neither team held more than a two-possession lead — except for 17 seconds — in the second half.
It was the first meeting between the schools and part of the Gotham Classic, which features five schools (along with Belmont, High Point and Saint Louis).