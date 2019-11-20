Although Boston isn’t exactly considered a college football town, several games were on the list, including one in the top five and two in the top 11.

A panel of 150 media members, athletic administrators, and former players and coaches came up with the list from 202 finalists initially identified by ESPN’s Stats & Information group.

As part of its yearlong celebration of 150 years of college football, ESPN attempted to rank the 150 greatest games.

Here is a look at the games that may interest local fans:

No. 4: Boston College 47, Miami 45

Nov. 23, 1984

It’s easy to see why this game is ranked so high. The teams combined for 1,273 yards of total offense. Miami star quarterback Bernie Kosar threw for 447. But he was surpassed by Doug Flutie, who threw for 472 yards, including 48 on the last play on a heave to Gerard Phelan for the winning touchdown as the Eagles stunned Miami.

The game was at played at the Orange Bowl and was nationally televised on CBS the day after Thanksgiving, when there weren’t many other sporting events on. The Hurricanes were the defending national champions and were ranked 12th, while BC was ranked 10th, with Flutie the clear favorite to win the Heisman Trophy the next month. His performance that day solidified the honor.

No. 11: Harvard 29, Yale 29

Nov. 23, 1968

The most famous edition of The Game was immortalized by the headline in the Harvard Crimson the next day: “HARVARD BEATS YALE, 29-29.” The two teams entered the season finale undefeated for the first time since 1909, and Yale led, 29-13, in the fourth quarter. But Harvard scored a pair of late touchdowns and converted the 2-point conversions after both, including a touchdown and conversion with no time remaining, to “defeat” Yale in a jam-packed Harvard Stadium.

But don’t take my word for it. Here is John Powers’s excellent retelling from one year ago on the 50th anniversary of the epic comeback.

No. 21: Colorado 27, Michigan 26

Sept. 24, 1994

Michigan was ranked fourth in the country and led seventh-ranked Colorado, 26-14, with less than 2:30 left. The Buffaloes scored with 2:14 remaining to pull within 26-21, then forced Michigan to punt. Colorado had the ball on its own 36 with six seconds remaining when quarterback Kordell Stewart unleashed a 64-yard pass that was deflected into arms of wide receiver Michael Westbrook to hand the Wolverines a 27-26 loss at Michigan Stadium.

So why is this game being included in this space? Both rosters were loaded with NFL talent, some of which was headed to New England. Colorado tight end Christian Fauria and linebacker Ted Johnson both went on to play for the Patriots. Michigan cornerback Ty Law, who tackled Westbrook in the end zone, was the first-round pick of the Patriots in the 1995 draft. (Johnson was selected in the second round). Law and Johnson won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, while Fauria won two.

The Michigan quarterback was Todd Collins, who starred at Walpole High and went on to play 16 seasons in the NFL.

No. 76: Boston College 41, Notre Dame 39

Nov. 20, 1993

One year after getting drubbed by the Fighting Irish, 54-7, BC returned to South Bend and jumped out to 38-17 lead on the No. 1-ranked team in the country early in the fourth quarter. Notre Dame stormed back, though, scoring three touchdowns in a row to take a 39-38 lead with 1:01 remaining.

That would be enough time for BC quarterback Glenn Foley (30 of 48, 315 yards, 4 touchdowns) to march the Eagles into field goal position, setting up David Gordon’s 41-yard field goal as time expired to drop Notre Dame to 10-1 and give the Eagles a stunning upset.

A pair of Harvard losses are also on the list. A 23-15 home loss to Carlisle in 1907 was ranked 107th. Carlisle was the flagship university for Native Americans, with Pop Warner as the coach and Jim Thorpe starring on the field.

In 1921, Centre snapped Harvard’s 25-game unbeaten streak with a 6-0 win, a game that ranks 126th on the list.

BC’s 19-13 win over Tennessee in the 1941 Sugar Bowl came in at 140. The fifth-ranked Eagles were coached by Frank Leahy and quarterbacked by “Chuckin” Charlie O’Rourke, who ran 24 yards for the winning touchdown against the No. 4 Vols.

Leahy left BC after the season to coach Notre Dame, and the Eagles would not return to a bowl game until the 1982 team led by Flutie reached the Tangerine Bowl, where it lost to Bo Jackson and the Auburn Tigers.

