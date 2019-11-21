“We feel that this is a game that’s going to be fought with a lot of passion,” said Max Richardson, a redshirt junior linebacker from Duluth, Ga. “We’re trying to get bowl eligible and we’re going to Notre Dame to get bowl eligible. They’re in our way.”

With two games left in the season, the Eagles are 5-5 and need one win to become bowl eligible. For that reason, this installment of the “Holy War” has higher stakes.

As much as Boston College can feel the lore and nostalgia that comes with their rivalry game this weekend at Notre Dame, the Eagles can also feel their backs against the wall.

This territory, by no means, is unfamiliar to the Eagles. Even though they’ve been to bowl games in six of seven seasons under head coach Steve Addazio, November has been the month where the weather turns cold and BC’s fighting for their postseason lives.

Last year was the only time under Addazio that the Eagles secured a bowl berth before November and that led to a late-season let down that saw them lose three of their final four games and then fell apart at the end of the season.

Steve Addazio and the Eagles are looking to snap a losing streak against Notra Dame. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

BC’s appearance in the 2018 First Responder Bowl in Dallas against Boise State was a letdown after the Eagles took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter but wound up having the game delayed then eventually cancelled and declared a no contest after repeated lightning strikes in the area forced the stoppage of play.

The Fighting Irish, ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings, have won 17 straight at home at Notre Dame Stadium. The Eagles are 1-14 against ranked opponents since 2014. Notre Dame has won the past six meetings between the two teams. The Eagles haven’t been to South Bend since 2011 and they haven’t won there since 2007.

“In your preparation, when you play a team like Notre Dame, you’ve got to have great respect for them,” Addazio said. “And then you’ve got to have great preparation, so you can have that warrior mentality. You’ve got to go in there with great confidence and understand that you’re going to have to go the distance, four quarters, to beat that team on their home field, which goes hand in hand with some of the things that you’re talking about.”

In many ways, this season has been disappointing for the Irish, who came into the season ranked No. 9 in the country, but had their season spoiled by a gritty 23-17 loss to Georgia on Sept. 21 and an ugly 45-14 loss at Michigan Oct. 26.

But they’ve won three consecutive games: vs. Virginia Tech (21-20), at Duke (38-7) and last week against No. 23 Navy (52-20), averaging a dominating 420.4 yards total offense in their last two victories.

“They have an explosive offense and a very explosive wide receiver,” Richardson said, referring to Chase Claypool, Notre Dame’s 6-foot-4-inch, 229-pound senior who ranks as the Irish’s leading receiver with 49 receptions for 768 yards and nine touchdowns.

“So we’ve been working on playing team defense, getting pressure on the quarterback and also making plays in the back end. That’s something we anticipate having to do in order to get the win this weekend.”

Notre Dame’s primary offensive weapons have been clicking. Claypool caught seven passes for 117 yards and four touchdowns last week against Navy.

“We got to do everything in our ability to be able to make sure that we don’t allow him to become that factor in that game because he’s an elite player,” Addazio said. “So there’s a lot that goes into that statement.”

The dual-threat capabilities of quarterback Ian Book pose a different challenge for a BC defense that’s had its issues this season. Book has thrown for 2,293 yards and 26 touchdowns while running for 421 yards and four scores.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book will present a unique challenge for the BC defense. /Darron Cummings/Associated Press

“In terms of extending plays, he will be the best [quarterback] we’ve seen,” Richardson said. “He’s done a great job of getting outside the pocket and extending plays, which causes a lot of problems for a defense. So in that sense, he’s the best we’ve seen.

“Of course, we’ve seen a lot of fast quarterbacks. He can run as well. He’s got good straight-line speed and change of direction. So it will be a challenge for us to contain the quarterback and that’s something we have to do if we want to win.”

BC had a week to lick their wounds after a loss to Florida State. They went into that game with a long list of injuries and left with more, including running back David Bailey, who is expected to be healthy on Saturday.

“As a team, we’re mentally re-focused, we’re physically re-focused and we’re ready to go,” said quarterback Dennis Grosel.

One way or another, the Eagles postseason hopes hinge on winning on the road. If it doesn’t come at Notre Dame, their last chance will come in the final game of the season against Pittsburgh. But the Eagles hope to seize upon the opportunity that’s in front of them.

“We’re coming off a loss, we’re coming off a bye week and we are a little bit [ticked] off and ready to go get that next win,” Richardson said. “So it’s the most important game of the year.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.