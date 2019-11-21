Down the road, Boston University (8-4-1) handed No. 9 Harvard (5-1) its first loss of the season, 6-2. Although they are the only one of the four teams not currently ranked, the Terriers have spent time in the top 10 this season, with three of their four losses coming to BC or NU, illustrating the depth of women’s hockey in Boston.

The calendar indicates that it’s still November, but it felt a little like the first week of February when the women’s programs of the four Beanpot schools faced off Tuesday. In a top 10 showdown, No. 4 Northeastern (11-1) made the trek to Conte Forum and shut out No. 6 Boston College (10-2-1), 3-0, behind 31 saves from junior Aerin Frankel .

“I think it’s great. We generally talk about it around the Beanpot, but those four teams are all strong,” said BC coach Katie Crowley. “We played BU last week, and they’re a very good team. So is Northeastern, and Harvard is too.

“It makes it fun for all four teams. Any time you play any of those teams, you never know who’s going to come out on top. It’s going to be the team that plays better that night, and finds a way to win.”

Northeastern coach Dave Flint was happy to get a win on the road in the first matchup of the season with the Eagles.

“This was the biggest test we’ve had,” said Flint. “I think it was the first time we got a 60-minute effort from the goal line out from everybody, and it showed.”

The matchup served as an early barometer for the programs. Although disappointed with the result, Crowley believes her team can learn from the experience.

“I think for us, it’s learning to have a little more composure,” said Crowley. “When you’re a younger team, it’s about having a little more composure with the puck at times. I think these are the games you want to play in all the time, and I think you get challenged so much.”

BC freshman Hannah Bilka, who was named the national Rookie of the Month in October, was held in check by the Huskies.

“They kind of swarm you when you have the puck,” said Crowley. “As good as she is, she’s a young player, and probably hasn’t played against that too much. Just learning when to move puck and when to use your speed is something that she’s going to continue to learn to do.

“When you’re an elite player, other teams are going to key on you, and you have to figure out a way to counterattack that. I think she’s going to keep learning and keep getting better. She’s a great player, and she’s going to get her opportunities.”

The Eagles will be back in action with a home-and-home series against UConn, which handed BC its first loss of the season Nov. 9. Northeastern will host Maine for a pair of games beginning Saturday afternoon.

Huskies bite PC

In salvaging a split with Providence, No. 14 Northeastern was able to hold Jack Dugan, the nation’s leading scorer with 5 goals and 21 assists, without a point.

“He’s such a good player, and they use him a lot,” said Northeastern coach Jim Madigan. “He’s coming over the boards it seems like every shift, and then with the TV timeouts, you can really use that to your advantage.

“You just try and get the right defense pairing out there, get fresh bodies out there when he’s out there. He’s going to get his looks; you just try and limit him.”

Saturday night’s 7-3 win was NU’s first victory over Providence since 2016, and left both teams with 6-4-2 records. The Friars, ranked 13th in the country, won the opener Friday night, 3-2, and are looking to learn from the experience.

“We got our butts kicked,” said Providence coach Nate Leaman. “Saturday night is big boy hockey. I think our freshmen and sophomores learned a pretty valuable lesson of what Saturday night in Hockey East is about.”

Northeastern will host Maine (7-3-2) for a pair of games this weekend at Matthews Arena, while Providence will face UConn (3-5-2) in a home-and-home series.

Harvard on the rise

Harvard continues to climb in the polls (No. 8 USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine, and No. 10 in USCHO) after improving to 5-0 with road wins over Brown and Yale last week. Freshman Mitchell Gibson and senior Cameron Gornet have split the goaltending duties, and own the top two spots in the country in save percentage (Gibson .968, Gornet .955). The Crimson hit the road again with a game at RPI Friday . . . BU (3-4-4) will host Vermont (1-7) for a pair of games at Agganis Arena. The Terriers will be without coach Albie O’Connell for Friday night’s game after he was suspended by the league for his behavior following last Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Massachusetts. Beyond initial statements, neither BU nor Hockey East provided additional information on the incident . . . BC, 7-4 and a winner of five straight, is off this weekend, allowing coach Jerry York to catch his breath after a trip to Toronto earlier this week to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. The Eagles will host Yale Tuesday.

