But then came that final play, when Flutie pulled off yet another spectacular play, connecting with Gerard Phelan to give Boston College an improbable 47-45 victory over the defending national champions.

Even without the crazy ending, the 1984 game between Boston College and Miami would have been memorable. Quarterbacks Doug Flutie and Bernie Kosar had put on an offensive showcase, with the teams combining for more than 1,000 yards of total offense, and the Hurricanes taking a 45-41 lead with 28 seconds remaining.

Broadcast on CBS the day after Thanksgiving, the game had a captive audience as there was little competition for viewers. Flutie was established as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy for a Boston College team that was 7-2 and ranked 10th, while the Hurricanes were ranked 12th and were the defending national champions.

This Saturday marks the 35th anniversary of the game. Here’s a look at how it was covered by the Globe.

Leigh Montville’s column ran on the front page, as the lead story for the paper.

Read Leigh Montville’s column: BC, Flutie get storybook victory

The sports front led with the game story, along with a picture of Flutie being lifted by his younger brother Darren, a freshman wide receiver on the team.

Read Ian Thomsen’s game story: Flutie, BC do the impassible

