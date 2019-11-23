No. 15 Notre Dame’s 40-7 win over Boston College was a celebration, with seniors filing out of their tunnel for final home game and students throwing marshmallows in their customary mock snowball fight. But it felt like a formality in a season that will go down as disappointing, even though 10 wins seem certain for the Fighting Irish.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — If the Holy War once represented the kind of football folklore that came with a storied rivalry between the Football Bowl Subdivision’s only two Catholic schools, its revival on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium only showed how wide the gap between the two programs has become.

The Eagles would kill for a 10-win season. Instead, they fell to 5-6, their hopes for returning to a bowl game hinging on their season-finale at Pittsburgh next week.

BC coach Steve Addazio attempted all week to prepare his team for a war, but the Eagles barely put up a fight.

The Eagles offense mustered just 191 yards of total offense. Running back A.J. Dillon, BC’s most reliable weapon, was held to a season-low 56 yards on 14 carries. Quarterback Dennis Grosel completed just 9 of 20 passes, running for 45 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Notre Dame piled up 501 yards. Quarterback Ian Book threw for 239 and three touchdowns on 26 of 40 passing, and added another 66 on 12 carries. Receiver Chase Claypool caught seven passes for 60 yards and a score. His bookend Chris Finke caught another seven passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Cole Kmet turned his seven catches into 78 yards and a touchdown.

While the Eagles went into halftime down just 16-7, Notre Dame rushed them with a 17-0 third quarter, and didn’t allow a second-half point. It was BC’s 15th loss in its last 16 matchups against ranked opponents going back to 2014.

