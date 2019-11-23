“We’ve got another game,” Addazio said. “Last game of the year, we’ve got to go play it, got to go win it, got to get bowl eligible. That’s it. We’ve got to get to work. We talked about it last week. We talked about a 10-day run. No matter what happened here — win, lose — we had a 10-day run. I just reminded them. We’re still in that 10-day run and we’re battling our [tails] off and fighting to go get that bowl game right now.”

With a 40-7 loss on Saturday to No. 15 Notre Dame, the Eagles’ last opportunity will come next week on the road against Pittsburgh.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — While Boston College head coach Steve Addazio was going through his midweek preparations for Notre Dame, he boiled down the challenge the Eagles had ahead of them with two games left to just 10 days. That’s how much sand was in the hourglass on BC’s season unless they found a way to win one game and become bowl eligible.

While Addazio is 43-44 in seven seasons at BC, the Eagles have been to five bowl games during his tenure. He’s the only coach in BC history to lead the Eagles to as many bowls in his first six seasons.

The Eagles have finished with seven wins in all but one Addazio season.

“It’s not about me,” Addazio said. “What it’s about is our players, and it’s about our team, and it’s about our program continuing to grow and develop and drive. We’ve got another game, and we’re going to go with everything we have. I don’t really think about anything other than that. I just think that’s the nature of the beast.”

The Eagles have the lingering sting of last year’s First Responder Bowl, which was the first bowl in NCAA history to be postponed due to lightning, as motivation.

“Last year was very disappointing, especially since we had a good chance to be in the bowl game and get to eight wins,” said graduate defensive lineman and captain Tanner Karafa. “This being my last year here, this is my last opportunity to go out with a bang and win a bowl game.”

Despite the loss to the Fighting Irish, the Eagles always went in with the mindset that they had two chances to get one win.

“That’s what we have to do,” Karafa said. “We have to move on. We’ll look at it tomorrow and see what happened, but we have to move on and prepare for Pitt because our backs are against the wall. We have to get this win to extend the season. So this is like do or die.”

Back on the field

After returning in a limited role two weeks ago against Florida State, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie was full-go against the Irish.

McDuffie, who missed the first nine games of the season recovering from an offseason knee injury, added a much-needed presence to the defense with six tackles and two quarterback hurries.

“I felt pretty good out there and it was fun to be back,” McDuffie said, “but it was a tough loss, and now we just have to re-gather and worry about the next game.

McDuffie, who played just 12 snaps against Florida State, said he was able to stay dialed in despite being sidelined for so long.

“When you deal with an injury like that, you learn a lot of the game is mental. Being able to take those mental reps really helped me,” he said. “Just staying around the team, picturing myself playing helped me a lot. “

Down day for AJ

Running back AJ Dillon was held to a season-low 56 yards, but it wasn’t because of the never-ending stream of stacked boxes he’s used to seeing.

“It was a mixed bag out there,” Addazio said. “They played some man, they played some zone.”

With Dillon held under 100 yards for just the fourth time this season, the Eagles were held to just 191 yards total.

“At some point, you’ve just got to make plays,” he said. “You can’t make excuses that the defense knows what’s going on or whatever the case may be. That’s part of the game and that’s part of being a leader on this team. I’ve just got to make some more plays.”

Painful day

Brandon Sebastian left the game in the third quarter with a right shoulder injury. He’s been dealing with shoulder issues for much of the season, Addazio said. “We’ll have to evaluate if it’s any worse or the same,” Addazio added, “but he’s played with quite a bit of discomfort. He’s been playing with it and more credit to him” . . . Notre Dame extended its home winning streak to 18 games. The Irish have won seven straight against BC . . . The Eagles allowed a season-high four sacks after giving up just six all season prior to Saturday.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.