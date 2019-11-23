BYU (7-4) led, 49-0, at halftime after gaining 440 total yards, the fourth most in any half in program history. McChesney’s 228 rushing yards are the most by a BYU freshman and the sixth most in school history.

AMHERST — Zach Wilson threw for 293 yards and four touchdowns, Jackson McChesney ran for 228 yards and two scores, and BYU amassed 628 yards of offense in beating UMass, 56-24, on Saturday.

Randall West was 15-of-21 passing for 131 yards for UMass (1-11), with TD passes to Zak Simon and Josiah Johnson. Bilal Ally, who had 127 yards on 26 carries, scored on a 46-yard run and Cooper Garcia kicked a 29-yard field goal.

UMass senior safety Martin Mangram found some positive to take out of a disappointuing season for the Minutemen.

“I feel like this team really set the foundation of our culture,” he said. “We improved every day as far as playing hard and really just giving our all for our teammates and coming together and creating that bond that we need for the team going forward. I’m just proud of all the young guys that had to play even though they may have not been ready and really stepped up.

“I think the team just grew a lot from where we were in the beginning with all the guys we lost to where we are now. We grew even though the results may not show that.”

Senior cornerback and return specialist Isaiah Rodgers left in the second quarter after suffering an injury. Rodgers, a four-year starter at cornerback, finished as the program’s career leader in kick returns (99) and kick return yards (2,338).

McChesney (15 carries) ran for two TDs and had a 62-yard romp in the third quarter, the Cougars’ longest run of the year. Lopini Katoa and Aleva Hifo also ran for scores.

Wilson was 17 of 20, with TD passes to Tyler Allgeier, Katoa, Guner Romney, and Talon Shumway, who had four catches for 92 yards. Tight end Matt Bushman had two catches for 36 yards, including the 112th catch of his career.

JJ Nwigwe’s interception of a West pass set up Wilson’s 18-yard TD toss to Romney for a 42-0 lead. Dayan Ghanwoloku recovered his seventh career fumble, setting up Allgeier’s 3-yard TD run.