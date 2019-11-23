NEW HAVEN — Yale’s football team pulled off a resurrection for the ages against Harvard at the Bowl on Saturday afternoon, scoring two touchdowns in the final minute and a half of regulation to force overtime, then winning, 50-43, on Zane Dudek’s 4-yard run.

The victory, Yale’s sixth in a row, earned the Bulldogs (9-1) a share of their second Ivy League title in three years, while Harvard (4-6), despite four touchdowns from freshman running back Aidan Borguet, ended with its first losing season since 1998.

Yale, which had trailed, 36-22, scored on a touchdown pass from Kurt Rawlings to Mason Tipton with 1:28 left. Then, after Reed Klubnik recovered the onside kick, Rawlings threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to JP Shohfi to tie the score at 36 and force overtime.