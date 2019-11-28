He was on the sidelines as a redshirt receiver in 2016, when the Eagles needed to win two games in the final two weeks of the season in order to make it to the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit. He broke through the next season, catching 34 passes for 423 yards and two touchdowns and helping the Eagles turnaround after a 2-4 start, win five of their last six games, and punch their ticket to the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. He led the Eagles in catches (33) last season, in what was shaping up to be one of the program’s best seasons in years before three losses took the air out and a lightning storm aborted their trip to the First Responder Bowl in Dallas.

Ever since Kobay White arrived at Boston College in 2016, bowl games have been a part of the package.

Bowl trips have been the norm.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve never not been to a bowl game,” White said. “So I really don’t know what that feels like and I don’t plan on knowing what that feels like.”

But as the Eagles (5-6, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) head to Pittsburgh for their final game of the regular season Saturday, their bowl eligibility hangs in the balance.

“This is a must-win game,” White said. “We have to extend our season. Not just for us. I just kind of feel like the future of BC really. I always wanted to come here and kind of leave the place that you came to on a better note.”

White didn’t have to look far to get a sense of what missing out on a bowl game would feel like. Even though most of the players in the Eagles’ locker room are accustomed to postseason play, there are still a handful of faces that can remember the 2015 season, the last time the Eagles missed out.

“I know what it was like before I got here, just kind of listening to some of the older guys,” White said. “Honestly, it’s about pride to us, really. I’d be lying if I sat here and I said we were OK with losing.”

Having their backs pinned to the wall forces the Eagles to come face-to-face with the finality in front of them. While White still has a year at the Heights, veteran leaders in the receiver room such as Ben Glines and Elijah Robinson are among the graduates and seniors who don’t want to end their careers on a low note.

“I know that’s the mind-set of most of our seniors,” White said. “If we don’t win this game, then it’ll be the last week that I am a teammate with the Ben Glines, Elijah Robinsons, and it’ll be a little too soon. So I really think that the game is definitely a must-win for the program, but for a lot of the players, it’s kind of a must-win for the older guys.”

With that comes the pressure of going into Heinz Field as an underdog against a Pitt team that secured a bowl berth weeks ago.

“I guess there’s a little bit of pressure,” cornerback Brandon Sebastian said. “This is a must-win game for us, because if we win, we go to a bowl game. If not, we pack our bags up and then we have to wait until next season. This is a big game for us and we just have to attack it.”

At 7-4, the Panthers are still hunting for a victory that would give them their third eight-win season under coach Pat Narduzzi. Pitt is coming off a 28-0 loss to Virginia Tech, but prior to that, they rattled off six wins in seven games, on the strength of the best rushing defense in the ACC.

The Eagles, on the other hand, can lament lost opportunities — a stunning home loss to Kansas, a squandered opportunity against Wake Forest, a shootout that got out of hand against Louisville, a demoralizing defeat at the hands of Florida State — that left them short this season. But the door’s still open to salvage it.

“Obviously, this season was kind of a disappointment to a bunch of us,” White said. “We feel like we could’ve done better, we could’ve won some more games here and there. But at the end of the day, we still have a chance to become bowl eligible and I think, at the end of the day, that’s what’s most important. Because you just don’t want to be one of those teams that don’t make a bowl game.”

A loss doesn’t necessarily slam the door on BC’s bowl hopes. The Eagles could still reach a bowl game with five wins because of their APR (Academic Progress rate) ranking. There are 78 slots available for 39 bowl games, but only 73 teams are currently bowl eligible. At the moment, BC is one of 12 teams sitting on the cusp of bowl eligibility with five wins. If fewer than five teams win this weekend, the available slots will be awarded based on APR. Boston College, which had the third-highest APR this year, would be second in line behind Duke.

But backing into a bowl game is a road the Eagles don’t want to go down.

“Really,” White said, “There’s no other option than to come out with this win.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.