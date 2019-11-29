LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half to help No. 5 Maryland overcome another slow start to remain unbeaten with an 80-73 victory over Harvard in the semifinals of the Orlando Invitational on Friday.

Cowan followed up on a 30-point performance in the previous day’s come-from-behind win over Temple with 10 points and an assist during a 12-4 burst that sparked a game-closing surge by the Terrapins (7-0), who have won seven straight to begin a season for the first time in three years.

Jalen Smith had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Aaron Wiggins, Darryl Morsell and Eric Ayala scored 13 apiece for Maryland, which will play Marquette or USC in Sunday’s championship game at Disney World.