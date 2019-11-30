Dillon knew it would fall on him when he looked at the scoreboard as Pitt was putting together a drive that would end with a field goal that made it a one-score game and he saw six minutes on the clock.

As the Eagles sat on a 26-19 lead over Pittsburgh at Heinz Field, looking to squeeze the life out of the clock and the Panthers and secure both a sixth win and bowl eligibility, they knew Dillon’s hands were ripe for doing the wringing.

PITTSBURGH — The yards that define AJ Dillon — the hard-earned yards that sometimes come in clusters of 3 or 4, but always come with collisions that take a pound of flesh — are the ones that ultimately defined Boston College’s season.

Advertisement

Eagles running backs coach Brian White found Dillon on the sidelines to get him ready.

“He goes ‘you’re going to ice this game,’ ” Dillon said. “’You’re going to go in there and you’re going to keep adding to your legacy here. You’re going to be on the field when we do victory formation.”

Dillon heard every word White said, but he still had to wrap his head around the challenge.

He looked at the clock again.

“In my head at first, I was like, ‘Sheesh, six minutes?’ ”

But he didn’t question where White’s confidence came from.

“I owe that man so much,” Dillon said. “He’s been like a second father to me.”

Dillon answered the call. He took eight handoffs on the Eagles’ final drive. On each of them, he was met with a wall of defenders. Dillon didn’t budge. The wall did.

“It was honestly just one of those situations where you line up and you’ve got to go beat the guy right across from you,” Dillon said. “That’s just old school, smash-mouth football and that’s what we knew we needed to ice the game.”

Advertisement

From the backfield, quarterback Dennis Grosel watched Dillon do what he’s done all season.

“To be able to give him the ball and say take us home and for him to look me in the eyes and say, ‘I got you, let’s do this thing,’ there was all the reassurance in the world right there,” Grosel said. “AJ’s a special player.”

From the sideline, linebacker Marcus Valdez watched, awestruck.

“AJ plowing, dragging four guys with him, that’s grown-man stuff.”

Dillon finished with 178 yards, the 20th 100-yard game of his career and the seventh time he’s surpassed 150 this season, but the 47 he grinded out on the Eagles’ final drive put Pitt on ice.

“I’m not going to lie, I went into a different type of zone,” “Dillon said. “I don’t even know how to describe that . . . Everybody locked in. I’ve never been a part of something like that. It was different out there, different type of vibe.”

Already BC’s all-time leading rusher, Dillon ran his career rushing total up to 4,382 yards. He finished the season with 1,685, the fourth-highest single-season total in Eagles history.

While his the looming decision to make the leap to the NFL feels like a formality, Dillon said he’ll take the time between now and BC’s bowl game to continue to weigh the decision.

“I’d be lying or doing a disservice,” Dillon said. “Anybody in a similar situation to me definitely thought about whether I do or I don’t. That process will continue to go on for me, just like a bunch of other players — running backs and quarterbacks alike — across the country. I’m taking it one day at a time. Right now, I’m just trying to celebrate this victory with my guys.”

Advertisement

McDuffie shines

If there were an edge and energy missing from the defense most of the season, it was because of the void left by linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, who missed the first nine games of the year recovering from a knee injury but continued to ignite BC’s defense in his third game back.

With 13 tackles, two sacks (both career highs) and one hurry, McDuffie constantly caused chaos in arguably BC’s best defensive effort since its opener against Virginia Tech.

“He’s a playmaker,” said defensive tackle and captain Tanner Karafa.” We call him the bloodhound. He gets a scent of the quarterback and the ball and he’s just all over the field. He’s a fast, relentless player and he’s invaluable to the team. It’s clear to see that.”

The Eagles were missing linebacker John Lamot, who was sidelined with an unspecified injury. But McDuffie provided a much-needed spark.

“You saw it,” said BC coach Steve Addazio said. “When you have marquee players, they matter. No, it doesn’t not matter. It matters. These are marquee players. His impact was felt immediately. We didn’t have him all year, we’ve got him now.”

Date with infamy

The Eagles’ defense couldn’t avoid infamy. Coming in, the Eagles were 132 yards shy of the school record for total yards allowed in a season (5,502 in 2012). The Eagles allowed 394 yards, pumping their total yards allowed this season to 5,764.

Advertisement

Coming in, the Eagles had the worst defense in the ACC and the 10th worst defense in the nation this season in terms of total yards. Since boasting the eighth-best defense in the country in 2016, the Eagles have bled yards the past three years.

In 2017, they gave up 4,977 yards, the third-highest total in school history. Last year, they gave up 4,834 yards, the fourth-highest total.

The Eagles defense went through growing pains after losing eight starters from a year ago, but Addazio saw progress at the end of an inconsistent season.

“The on-the-field play was better,” Addazio said. “We got a pass rush, we’re tighter in coverage. We’re making plays on the ball in the air. How about our tackling? So much improved. Is it a finished product? No. But you can just see it. And they’re talented. It’s going to just continue to get better.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.