■ Luke Fickell, head coach, Cincinnati: The 46-year-old Ohio native is one of the hotter names going around the coaching carousel after departing his Ohio State alma mater and resurrecting the Bearcats program over the past three seasons. After going 4-8 his first season, Fickell guided Cincinnati to an 11-2 campaign and a trip to the Military Bowl in 2018 then followed up with a 10-2 season this year. Earlier this month there had been rumblings he might be on the move, especially after Cincinnati athletic director Mike Bohn left to become Southern Cal’s AD. The thought was that if USC couldn’t land a big fish like Urban Meyer, then Fickell might be next in line. Fickell spent 15 seasons at Ohio State, including one as interim head coach in 2011. For eight of those seasons, Jarmond was served as Ohio State’s assistant/deputy athletic director.

Don Brown, defensive coordinator, Michigan: Though he left the Heights for Ann Arbor in 2016, Brown is still highly respected at Boston College. He spent three seasons on Addazio’s staff from 2013 to 2015 and was the architect of an Eagles defense that led the nation in total defense in 2015. Born in Spencer, Brown has deep ties to Massachusetts with stints as defensive coordinator and head coach at UMass, head coaching runs at UMass and Northeastern. He hasn’t been a head coach since 2008.

■ Jeff Hafley, co-defensive coordinator, Ohio State: Hafley is the brains behind the No. 1 defensive in the country this season. Alongside Greg Mattison, Hafley retooled a Buckeyes defense that ranked 72d in the country a year ago. Hafley spent seven seasons in the NFL before taking the Ohio State job in January. He’s earned a reputation as a stellar recruiter with ties in New Jersey after a stint at Rutgers under Greg Schiano. Worth noting: At Rutgers in 2011, he coached Duron Harmon and Logan Ryan.

■ Mike Elko, defensive coordinator, Texas A&M: A Dave Clawson disciple, Elko has experience in the ACC as defensive coordinator at Wake Forest from 2014 to 2016, knowledge of FBS football at a Catholic school from his time spent as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator. He’s spent the past two seasons leading the defense at Texas A&M. He was highly-coveted by Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher, and after turning around the Aggies defense in 2018, he signed a three-year deal in May that would pay him $2.1 million annually, spurning an offer from Temple and becoming one of just four defensive coordinators in the country making $2 million a year.

■ Al Washington, linebackers coach, Ohio State: Washington’s connections to Boston College run deep. He spent nine years at the Heights, four as a defensive tackle from 2002-2005 and five as an assistant coach from 2012 to 2016. He wore as many hats as he could, from special teams/defensive line coach to running backs coach. His ties to Ohio State, however, run deeper. He was born in Columbus, his father played for the Buckeyes. He left his job in January as Michigan’s linebackers coach to go back home. Prying him away could be a challenge.

