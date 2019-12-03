Two Boston College players were named to the All-ACC first team on Tuesday: running back AJ Dillon and offensive lineman John Phillips.
Dillon has 1,685 rushing yards on the season and is averaging 140.4 yards per game, both good for third-most in the nation. He’s also scored 14 touchdowns, including one on Saturday in BC’s bowl-clinching win over Pittsburgh.
Dillon is BC’s record-holder for career rushing yards with 4,382; he needs 227 yards to become the ACC’s career leader. It’s the third consecutive year Dillon has been named to the first team.
Phillips has started every game for the Eagles this season, taking 932 snaps and allowing just one sack. His 87.3 pass block grade is the highest of any ACC offensive guard, according to Pro Football Focus. It is his first time being named to the first team.
Advertisement
Junior offensive guard Zion Johnson, junior offensive guard Ben Petrula, and redshirt junior offensive linebacker Max Richardson earned second-team honors.
Center Alec Lindstrom and tight end Hunter Long, both redshirt sophomores, were named to the third team. Sophomore running back David Bailey and redshirt freshman linebacker Tyler Vrabel received honorable mentions.
The Eagles are awaiting an invitiation to a postseason bowl after earning a 6-6 regular-season record. But it came with a cost: Steve Addazio was fired on Sunday after seven seasons as head coach. Athletic director Martin Jarmond said his search for Addazio’s replacement will focus on someone who can bring the program back to the top 25.
Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.