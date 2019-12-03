Two Boston College players were named to the All-ACC first team on Tuesday: running back AJ Dillon and offensive lineman John Phillips.

Dillon has 1,685 rushing yards on the season and is averaging 140.4 yards per game, both good for third-most in the nation. He’s also scored 14 touchdowns, including one on Saturday in BC’s bowl-clinching win over Pittsburgh.

Dillon is BC’s record-holder for career rushing yards with 4,382; he needs 227 yards to become the ACC’s career leader. It’s the third consecutive year Dillon has been named to the first team.