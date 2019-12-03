Within hours of Addazio’s firing, Williams said on Twitter he was happy for the Boston College football program, and offered his congratulations to interim coach Rich Gunnell, who will lead the team until Addazio’s replacement is found.

Andre Williams was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2013 -- the first year of Addazio’s tenure in Chestnut Hill. His 2,177 yards and 18 touchdowns were good enough to earn him the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s best running back.

After Steve Addazio was fired on Sunday , two of his former players at Boston College took to social media to air their greivances about their college coach.

Yo! Can I just tell y'all how happy I am for BC football right now?! — Andre Williams (@drewill44) December 2, 2019

Williams elaborated on his excitement, explaining how his former coach slighted the runnig back when he returned to be honored. Williams thinks BC missed out on hiring former assistant Ryan Day, who served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Eagles from 2013-14. Day is now the head coach at Ohio State.

But everything happens for a reason and everything that unfolded led people to where they are today. I am sure Coach Day is exactly where he wants and deserves to be. I am grateful for his contribution to our 2013 season & that's an understatement. — Andre Williams (@drewill44) December 2, 2019

I came to BC vs WF to be recognized as a 'Legend of the Game'. Afterwards, I went to pay my respects & shake Addazio's hand. He saw me, dropped his eyes and walked past me. — Andre Williams (@drewill44) December 2, 2019

BC is going to continue to grow and develop. I saw so many good things when I took that visit this year. I have no doubt we are moving in the right direction. Blessings to Rich Gunnell with this opportunity that has presented itself. It is much deserved. — Andre Williams (@drewill44) December 2, 2019

Josh Keyes, another former Eagle who played for Addazio from 2011-13, accused the coach of trying to get him cut from his NFL team.

THE FULL STORY.

WHY I WAS BANNED BY STEVE ADDAZIO pic.twitter.com/Y9VJzR2fSt — Josh Keyes (@Josh__Keyes) December 2, 2019

Keyes said some at BC took issue with a Facebook post he “liked” that criticized Addazio, and when he tried to visit and attend a home game, he was blocked from getting tickets.

The linebacker, who is a free agent, said he heard from “one of the higher ups” at the university who helped Keyes get into the game.

It was after that incident, Keyes alleges, that Falcons coach Dan Quinn told Keyes that someone from BC reached out about the player.

“They said you were talking bad about their program and that you may do the same about ours and that your character is flawed,” Keyes said Quinn told him.

Addazio, who went 44-44 as head coach at BC, has not commented on the allegations.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.