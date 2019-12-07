BC is in the bottom tier of the Atlantic Coast Conference-affiliated bowls, which include the Military Bowl in Washington, D.C, the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La., and the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.

The Eagles (6-6) became eligible with a 26-19 win in Pittsburgh last Saturday, then fired coach Steve Addazio on Sunday. Receivers coach Rich Gunnell will serve in the interim.

While Boston College waits to find out its bowl destination Sunday, the decision-makers from several bowl committees will be doing the same as the final games of the regular season wrap up and the pool of bowl-eligible teams sorts itself out.

Projections have the Eagles headed to the Quick Lane Bowl, the Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl, or the Independence Bowl, but nothing can be determined until the final games play out and the field of bowl-eligible teams is set.

“It’s kind of a wait-and-see approach now,” said Brad Michaels, director of the Quick Lane Bowl. “We’re kind of following the same projections and rankings that everyone else is and seeing who it seems like we might have an opportunity to select. All the games this weekend can certainly impact that, depending on how they shake out.

“Then on Sunday, we’ll obviously be able to confirm who we get by then. But right now, it’s kind of a wait-and-see mentality for us.”

Boston College has experience with the Quick Lane Bowl, which began in 2014. In 2016, the Eagles beat Maryland, 36-30.

“We have a good relationship with Boston College from when they were here in 2016,” Michaels said. “I’m sure there are still some student-athletes on the team that hopefully had a positive experience back then and know what we try and do here.”

One of BC’s stars from that game, defensive back Will Harris, plays for the Detroit Lions, with whom the Quick Lane Bowl is affiliated.

“It’s always a good audition for these student-athletes and for us, actually, for scouts and for us to see them up close and in person,” Michaels said.

Michaels said the Quick Lane Bowl would gladly welcome the Eagles, if the situation presented itself. The game will be played Dec. 26 at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions.

“A team like [Boston College] would be an ideal fit for us because of location,” Michaels said. “They’re northern and it’s about a two-hour flight to get fans here from Boston College over the holidays. And another factor that all the bowls always look at is big wins the teams has.”

Despite disappointing losses to Kansas, Wake Forest, Louisville, and Florida State, the Eagles checked off the second box with wins against Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh to bookend the season. This will be the Eagles’ sixth bowl game in seven seasons.

As the Eagles play the waiting game, the bowls are doing the same.

“Sunday, we’ll be getting a call from the conference and then we kind of figure out who we’ve got from there,” Michaels said. “So we’ll be anxiously awaiting for Sunday to approach. This is the most exciting time of the year.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.