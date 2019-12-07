A day after No. 5 Utah lost in the Pac-12 championship game, and before No. 4 Georgia took on No. 1 LSU for the SEC championship, the Sooners (12-1, No. 6 CFP) won their fifth consecutive Big 12 title, and 13th overall. Oklahoma went to the playoff three of the past four seasons.

“We didn’t play our best, but we beat a damn good team here today, and we’re the champs,” coach Lincoln Riley said.

Rhamondre Stevenson had a 5-yard touchdown run in overtime and No. 6 Oklahoma made its bid for another playoff berth with a 30-23 win over No. 8 Baylor in the Big 12 championship game Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

“I like our case,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said before the game about his league’s playoff chances.

Baylor (11-2, No. 7 CFP) tied the game in the fourth quarter after two long passes by freshman Jacob Zeno, the second quarterback used after starter Charlie Brewer left the game in the second quarter following a big hit he delivered on a defender.

There was an 81-yard catch-and-run TD by Trestan Ebner with 9:41 left in regulation and a 78-yarder to Chris Platt that set up John Mayers’s third field goal, a 27-yarder with 3:25 left to make it 23-all.

After Oklahoma scored on three plays to start overtime, Zeno was under tremendous pressure on Baylor’s chance. There were two incompletions before he was sacked for a 10-yard loss, and then he was under distress again when he flung a game-ending pass that fell to the ground.

The Bears had only 105 total yards before the 81-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter. They finished with 265.

“They played like they have the majority of this year. There’s some great defense being played at the University of Oklahoma right now,” Riley said. “Man, I'm proud of those guys.”

Jalen Hurts, who last year led Alabama’s comeback win over Georgia in the SEC title game, was 17-of-24 passing for 278 yards and a touchdown. CeeDee Lamb had eight catches for 173 yards after missing the previous game against the Bears.

Sun Belt — Darrynton Evans scored three touchdowns and 20th-ranked Appalachian State repeated as conference champions with a 45-38 win over Louisiana-Lafayette in Boone. N.C. Evans won the game’s MVP for the second straight season.

Zac Thomas threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns and Daetrich Harrington and Marcus Williams added touchdown runs. The Mountaineers racked up 416 yards on offense, including 267 on the ground in a dominating first half.

When asked on the field what bowl he expects his team to play in, first-year Mountaineers coach Eli Drinkwitz shouted to fans, “It better be the Cotton Bowl!’’

The Mountaineers have now won at least a share of four straight Sun Belt championships. This was the second year there was a championship game.

The Mountaineers (12-1, 8-1 Sun Belt) accomplished something North Carolina, Duke, North Carolina State and Wake Forest never have — becoming the first FBS team from North Carolina to win 12 games in a season.

“We just dug too deep of a hole,” Lafayette coach Billy Napier said. “It was 21-0 before you could look around.”

Levi Lewis threw for a Sun Belt championship game-record 354 yards and four touchdowns for Lafayette (10-3, 8-2). But the lefthander turned the ball over twice, including an interception that was returned 16 yards for a score by linebacker Josh Thomas in the third quarter that gave App State a 42-17 lead.