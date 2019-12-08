The Boston College football team will play No. 21 Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl on Jan. 2 (3 p.m., ESPN).
The Birmingham Bowl is played at Legion Field, home of the University of Alabama at Birmingham football team.
The matchup will be the eighth between BC (6-6) and Cincinnati, and the first since 1997. BC leads the series, 4-3.
Cincinnati is 10-3 following a loss on Saturday to Memphis in the American Athletic Conference championship game.
BC will make its 28th bowl game appearance. Last season, BC appeared in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas, but the game was cancelled in the first quarter because of bad weather. BC led Boise State, 7-0, at the time the game was called.
