The four college football playoff teams and their corresponding bowl games were announced Sunday, and the teams are No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson, and No. 4 Oklahoma.

Big 12 champion Oklahoma (12-1) will play SEC champion LSU (13-0) in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. ACC champion Clemson (13-0) will play Big 10 champion Ohio State (13-0) in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Semifinal games will be played on Dec. 28, and the national championship game will be held on Jan. 13, 2020, at 8 p.m at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.