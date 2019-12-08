The Tufts University men’s soccer team won its second consecutive NCAA Division 3 championship on Saturday, defeating NESCAC rival Amherst 2-0 in Greensboro, N.C, avenging a 2-1 regular-season loss to Amherst on Oct. 12.

It was the fourth national championship in six seasons for Tufts, which also won in 2014 and 2016.

Senior Gavin Tasker, a Concord native and Middlesex School graduate, scored the first Tufts goal in the 25th minute and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.