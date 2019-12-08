The Tufts University men’s soccer team won its second consecutive NCAA Division 3 championship on Saturday, defeating NESCAC rival Amherst 2-0 in Greensboro, N.C, avenging a 2-1 regular-season loss to Amherst on Oct. 12.
It was the fourth national championship in six seasons for Tufts, which also won in 2014 and 2016.
Senior Gavin Tasker, a Concord native and Middlesex School graduate, scored the first Tufts goal in the 25th minute and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
“It’s special ... it was great to get a second shot at them. [Amherst] played fantastic today,” Tasker said in a postgame press conference.
“We’re so excited to win another championship with this group of guys, who fought really hard this year to get us back to this place against some outrageous expectations,” Tufts coach Josh Shapiro said in a press conference. “It sounds silly, but it was a challenging year and we’re absolutely thrilled to be in this place as NESCAC champions, as national champions, as defending national champions. It was such a hard-fought game. Amherst has become such a challenging rivalry.”
Junior Max Jacobs added an insurance goal in the 74th minute on an assist from Alex Ratzan.
Tufts finished 20-2-2. Amherst went 19-2-2.
