In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world heavyweight titles Sunday by producing a disciplined and smart display to beat an out-of-shape Andy Ruiz Jr . on points in their rematch in the first title fight to be staged in the Middle East. Joshua won a unanimous verdict after an unspectacular fight, with two judges giving it to the Briton, 119-110, and the other, 119-109. Ruiz knocked down Joshua four times on the way to a seventh-round upset win in New York in June but there was none of the drama in the rematch as Joshua controlled the fight with his movement and better timing of his punches. Neither boxer was sent to the canvas. Joshua won back the WBA, WBO, and IBF belts and got his career back on track, earning a reported $70 million in the process.

Derryck Thornton scored 19 points and Jay Heath had 16 points with the help of four 3-pointers as Boston College ended a four-game losing streak with a 73-72 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. T.J. Gibbs led the Fighting Irish with a game-high 22 points, but missed the first of two free throws that could have tied the game with 2.9 seconds remaining. He made the second but Dane Goodwin’s 50-footer to win missed at the buzzer. The Eagles (5-5) moved to 2-0 in the ACC . . . Noah Kirkwood and Robert Baker scored 19 points each as host Harvard routed UMass, 89-55. Chris Ledlum had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Crimson (6-4), who have won four in a row at home. Tre Mitchell had 13 points for the Minutemen (5-5), whose losing streak reached five games . . . Sam Sessoms scored 9 of his school-record 40 points in overtime and Binghamton overcame visiting Boston University and a career-high 38-point effort by Max Mahoney to take an 84-79 win. The loss snapped a 10-game win streak by the Terriers (3-7) in the all-time series and stretches their current losing streak to five straight . . . Junior Jesse Compher collected her 100th career point when she assisted on senior Abby Cook’s game-winning goal in the third period of the No. 9 Boston University women’s ice hockey team’s 2-1 victory at No. 8 Boston College. BU (12-4-1, 7-4-1 HE) completed its second weekend sweep of BC (11-6-2, 10-5-1) in as many seasons . . . The BU men upended No. 8 Northeastern, 6-3, with Patrick Harper scoring a pair of goals . . . Florida Atlantic football coach Lane Kiffin is headed to Ole Miss. Kiffin and the Rebels made the announcement after Florida Atlantic defeated UAB in the Conference USA championship game, the Owls’ second league title in his three seasons . . . According to an ESPN report, Mike Norvell, who in four seasons has taken Memphis’s football program to unprecedented heights, has agreed to a deal to become Florida State’s head coach . . . The Tufts men’s soccer team defeated Amherst, 2-0, to win its second consecutive Division 3 national title and third in four years. Gavin Tasker and Max Jacobs scored for the Jumbos.

Golf

Stenson rides eagle to victory

Henrik Stenson delivered the biggest shot on a back nine filled with them, a 5-wood within inches on the 15th hole for eagle that carried him to a 6-under-par 66 and a one-shot victory in the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas. Tournament host Tiger Woods was among five players who had a chance to win on the back nine, four of them with at least a share of the lead at some point at Albany Golf Club. Woods fell out with a chip that didn’t make it up the slope on the 14th hole, and he had to scramble for bogey. Justin Thomas had a pair of 12-foot birdie putts burn the edge. Stenson won for the first time in 50 tournaments worldwide, a drought dating to the Wyndham Championship in August 2017 . . . On the European Tour, Antoine Rozner shot a 6-under 66 to create a three-way tie for the lead after the third round of the Mauritius Open. Rozner was level with second-round leader Calum Hill and Thomas Detry at 16-under 200.

NFL

Lions fined over injury report

The Detroit Lions were fined $75,000 for violating the NFL’s injury report policy before quarterback Matthew Stafford missed a Nov. 10 game at Chicago. The league confirmed the fine, saying the team failed to properly update Stafford’s status. Coach Matt Patricia was also fined $25,000 and general manager Bob Quinn $10,000.

WINTER SPORTS

Chen skates to three-peat

American figure skater Nathan Chen won the Grand Prix Finals for the third season in a row in Turin, Italy, beating Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu by a dominant 44-point margin. Chen and Hanyu both landed five quadruple jumps in their free skates, but Chen skated his program clean to score a total 335.20 points, while Hanyu made crucial errors. In the women’s competition, two medalists landed quads, though winner Alena Kostornaia’s biggest jumps were triple axels. Olympic gold medalist Alina Zagitova didn’t even make the podium . . . Mikaela Shiffrin finished runner-up to Nicole Schmidhofer in a downhill race in Lake Louise, Alberta. Schmidhofer cruised through the course in 1 minute, 49.92 seconds to edge Shiffrin by 0.13 seconds . . . Beat Feuz won the Birds of Prey downhill race in Beaver Creek, Colo., for a second straight season with a precise run through a shortened course. Feuz finished the World Cup race in 1 minute, 12.98 seconds.